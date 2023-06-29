As stars rise to fame, they face a variety of challenges, from overkilling performance pressures to hectic commitments that keep actors on their toes at all times. There is no doubt that fame and popularity bring scrutiny. But with stressful schedules and piled up judgments, people forget that stars are humans too. In one such disregard, actress Alia Bhatt has been trolled for slouching on the chair and constantly fidgeting with her hair and rings on the fingers. This was in an interview with People Magazine for promotions of her latest action-thriller, Heart of Stone.

The incident gained resonance after the magazine posted a clip on Instagram. In the video, Alia Bhatt sits alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, Netflix’s Heart of Stone co-stars. The conversation revolved around how the trio balance work and family life as actors.

The actors have been in a groove following several interviews for their upcoming film’s promotion.

Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

The incident has again spiked up discussions around how stars are expected to be exemplary always. This can be a bit overwhelming as they can have difficult days too.

The post garnered over 28,000 likes. It gained attention with over 11 lakh views.

Some of the users’ reactions have been shared below. Check out the comments:

One Instagram user wrote: “Why is Alia’s facial expression so awkward?” “Alia is trying hard to fit in but failing,” wrote another.

A third user wrote: “Alia you are not on your couch babe.” “Is Alia about to sleep?” wondered a fourth user.

Another thing that caught users’ attention was how Gal Gadot led the turn for answering the question while Jamir Dornan roped in, adding snippets to the conversation. While Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, watched as her co-stars talked.

However, things are entirely different closer to home, as Alia Bhatt’s father, filmmaker Mahesh said he is pleased with the performance, thanks to his daughter Alia. He said in an interview with ETimes: “My heart soars with pride when I see her standing with international players like Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. To stand there without being dwarfed by Hollywood, the young of today don’t feel lesser when it comes to international talent.”

Heart of Stone will stream on Netflix on 11 August.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.