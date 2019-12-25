You are here:

Gal Gadot, husband to produce All The Rivers, adapted from a book banned in Israeli schools

Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot is developing a film adaptation of a novel banned in schools by the Isreali government, reports Variety.

Gadot, along with her husband Jaron Varsano, are partnering with Keshet Studios to make a film on Dorit Rabinyan's 2014 Hebrew novel Borderlife. The novel was later translated into English to All the Rivers.

Gadot made the announcement on social media with a lengthy post, saying the story "screamed to be told."

Check out the announcement

The book charts the love story of an Israeli woman and a Palestinian man who encounter each other in New York, and how they hide their relationship from family and friends while they themselves struggle to come to terms with their love.

The book created a stir when right-wing Education Minister Naftali Bennett banned it from mandatory school reading lists in Israel in 2015.

Gadot's upcoming films include a new adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile with Kenneth Branagh, and Red Notice with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The upcoming sequel Wonder Woman 1984 is also on the cards, scheduled to hit theatres next summer.

Keshet did not disclose whether Gadot would have a starring role in the adaptation of All the Rivers, only confirming the fact that casting announcements would be made at a later date.

Updated Date: Dec 25, 2019 10:41:09 IST