Red Notice: Ryan Reynolds joins Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot in action adventure, now owned by Netflix

Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot-starrer Red Notice is all set to release on Netflix. The film was earlier scheduled to be released by Universal on November 13, 2020, but the new release date hasn't been fixed yet.

The upcoming heist film is being written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber who helmed Johnson-starrer Skyscraper last year.

"I'm beyond thrilled to be making Red Notice with Scott Stuber and Netflix — a company that believes in filmmakers and big ideas for a global audience," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Thurber saying in a statement.

Johnson also added his views and now the film will create a 'true global audience'. "With Red Notice, our goal at Seven Bucks Productions was to break down traditional barriers and create a true global event for the audience. Netflix has illustrated that they are the perfect partners to accomplish this goal," he said.

This film comes as Netflix's most expensive feature undertakings alongside Six Underground which stars Ryan Reynolds, who will also be part of Red Notice's cast.

"Rawson wrote a spectacular globetrotting action-adventure film. We can't wait to bring this story and this Dream Team of movie stars, Dwayne, Ryan, and Gal, to audiences around the world," Netflix Film head Stuber, said in a statement.

The forthcoming film is being produced by Beau Flynn, Johnson, Dany Gracia, and Thurber. Meanwhile, Scott Sheldon will serve as the executive producer.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Jul 09, 2019 13:25:50 IST