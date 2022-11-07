Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are presently on cloud nine after welcoming their first child on Sunday, 6 November 2022. Earlier on Sunday morning, the couple arrived at the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai hours after which they announced the arrival of the bundle of joy to the family. While the new mom and dad are already over the moon, the families of the two are also in a celebratory mood. In the meantime, greetings and blessings also continue to pour in for Alia and Ranbir from close friends and fans. Joining in the line of greetings, Alia Bhatt’s Heart of Stone co-star Gal Gadot has also extended her wishes to the actress.

Taking to the comment section of Alia‘s Instagram post, the Hollywood actress on late Sunday night commented with a ‘Congratulations’ message along with heart and party emoticons.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)



Notably, Gal was also among the ones who congratulated the Bollywood actress on her wedding as well as after the couple announced their pregnancy earlier this year. It is pertinent to note that Alia will be making her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in Tom Harper‘s Heart of Stone.

Alia also flew to the UK for the shooting of the film a few months back. Pictures of her shooting went viral on social media where she can be seen performing action scenes with a visible baby bump.

Alia-Ranbir become parents to a baby girl

After dating for five long years, the popular celebrity couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in April 2022. It was just two months after that when the couple announced the arrival of their first child in June. Seven months after their marriage, Alia and Ranbir became proud parents of a baby girl on Sunday. The news was dropped by Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on her Instagram story and following that the couple also confirmed the news on Instagram.

