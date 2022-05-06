Alia Bhatt Gears Up For Hollywood Debut alongside Gal Gadot
Alia Bhatt is preparing for her Hollywood debut in Heart Of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan
Alia Bhatt is set to make her Hollywood debut in the spy thriller Heart Of Stone, alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The project was announced today on the social media accounts of the concerned OTT platform.
Even though the plotline has not been divulged in detail, information on the film's producers has been released. The film will be directed by Tom Harper whereas the screenplay will be penned down by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. Producers include David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger from Skydance and Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, and Pilot Wave’s Gadot and Jaron Varsano from Mockingbird.
ALIA BHATT MAKES HER HOLLYWOOD DEBUT: JOINS GAL GADOT IN NETFLIX FILM... #AliaBhatt makes her global debut, joining #GalGadot in #Netflix’s international spy thriller #HeartOfStone... #TomHarper is directing the pic. pic.twitter.com/ouT5zaYXX6
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 8, 2022
Alia should be proud of herself for accomplishing this feat at such a young age. On the job front, the actress just completed her mentor Karan Johar's newest directorial project, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Ranveer Singh.
