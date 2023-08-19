Recently, at the screening of Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, the bouncers of Kanpur’s cinema hall beat up people for complaining about poor air conditioning. The video went viral on social media and users had all sorts of reactions. Sunny Deol’s film is smashing records all across the country ever since its release.

Visuals from Kanpur show bouncers of a South X cinema hall beating up people for complaining about poor air conditioning during the screening of Sunny Deol’s movie ‘Gadar 2, Tara’s character is coming out. #Sunnydeol #Gadar2 pic.twitter.com/5kfmWSFphI — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) August 17, 2023

Mithilesh Gupta, the president of Uttar Pradesh Dal Mill Association, said that his sons were called outside the cinema hall and were thrashed by security guards and the management once the issue was resolved.

The Kanpur Police Commissioner also tweeted that a case was registered under relevant sections and strict action shall be taken.

The 300-crore club

The lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan‘ were around Rs 512 crore at the box-office. Sunny Deol’s blockbuster Gadar 2 is expected to come close or even march ahead with the speed with which it’s going at the box-office. It minted Rs 284 crore at the ticket windows in its first week and has now entered the 300-crore club in eight days. The collections on Friday (August 18) were in the range of Rs 20-22 crore.

The hysteria is the same as it was in 2001 for the first film of the franchise, which made Rs 76 crore in its lifetime and was an All Time Blockbuster.

Gadar 2 currently stands with a grand total of around Rs 263 crore. While it has already surpassed Adah Sharma’s The Kerala Story (Rs 242.20 crore) to become the second-highest grosser of the year, it is now set to trump biggies like RRR – Hindi (Rs 274.31 crore), Kabir Singh (Rs 278.24 crore), Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (Rs 279.55 crore) and Dhoom 3 (Rs 284.27 crore) to become 12th highest Bollywood grosser of all time.