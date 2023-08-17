Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2 is turning out to be an unstoppable force at the box office. The masala actioner has brought audiences back to the cinema halls and shattered many records at the ticket windows. After earning a humongous Rs 55.40 crore on Independence Day, the film enjoyed another big day on Wednesday, benefiting from the benefit of the Parsi New Year and raking in around Rs 35 crore.

Friends love 💕 you all for making Gadar 2 a big success 🙏……Togetherness a great blessing 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ftvGI5OWGO — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) August 13, 2023

Gadar 2 currently stands with a grand total of around Rs 263 crore. While it has already surpassed Adah Sharma’s The Kerala Story (Rs 242.20 crore) to become the second-highest grosser of the year, it is now set to trump biggies like RRR – Hindi (Rs 274.31 crore), Kabir Singh (Rs 278.24 crore), Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (Rs 279.55 crore) and Dhoom 3 (Rs 284.27 crore) to become 12th highest Bollywood grosser of all time.

Once the film enters the Rs 300 crore club, it will start challenging blockbusters like Sultan, Padmaavat, PK, Sanju, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and others.

Gadar 2 has already emerged as the highest-grosser for its lead cast, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel along with director Anil Sharma.

Since Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher’s Ghoomer is releasing tomorrow, it would be interesting to see how the sequel performs in its second weekend.

In a recent press conference, Sunny Deol spoke about the humongous success of the film and said, “I was very stressed, everyone is stressed about something in life because everyone works hard and they don’t want to fail. In my life, I’ve always walked on the path of truth and that’s the most difficult thing to do.”

He added, “But when you attain success, you do feel very good about it. When this film released, I realised I’ve God’s blessings. I was crying and happy at the same time. I met my father that day, I told him that I’m very happy and going crazy”

Produced under the banners of Zee Studios, Anil Sharma Productions and MM Movies, Gadar 2 also features Utkarsh Sharma, Simratt Kaur, Manish Wadhwa and Gaurav Chopraa in prominent roles.