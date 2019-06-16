Frozen 2: Plot details, fresh footage, key artwork of film revealed at Annecy Animated Film Festival

Easily one of the most anticipated sequels this year, Frozen 2 will hit theatres at the end of 2019. Few lucky fans got the special opportunity to look at extra footage, go through the film's crucial artwork and plot details as Disney debuted these never-seen-before tit-bits at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival, where the film's head of animation Becky Bresee and head of effects Marlon West were present, reports Collider.

The makers revealed that Frozen 2 is set set three years after the end of the original film. Despite the sequel's imminent release date set for November, the team is reportedly still to complete seven weeks of animation and 10 weeks of special effects to be ready.

Talking about the new film's plot, Bresee said that the sequel will be an "evolution and an expansion of the story of Frozen, and many of the questions raised in the first movie become the mysteries that our gang are trying to solve in this film [like] ‘Why was Elsa born with her powers?'"

West interpreted the film as a saga on two sisters' (Anna and Elsa) relationship and their grit to stay united while the world tries to separate them.

Of the things revealed at the festival was an added scene from the film where Elsa is seen hearing a distant sound from the forest. It's almost like a call, inspired by the ancient Swedish herding call Kulning, adds Bresse. The main artwork of a scene between Elsa and her father narrating her a bedtime story was also shown.

Bresse and West further elaborated on the scene which ended with the mysterious summon, giving audiences a clear context to the goings-on in the shot.

Frozen 2 is slated to release on 22 November.

Updated Date: Jun 16, 2019 11:41:17 IST