Frozen 2 actors Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Frozen 2 voice actors Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel received stars in a joint ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, reports Daily Mail. The dual honour was given to the actors on Tuesday.

"There are the real moments that make a career and there are the real moments that make a life," the publication quoted Bell as saying. Menzel chipped in saying, she was well aware of the honour and recounted a time when she was 15 years and had visited the place and clicked pictures before Barbra Streisand's star.

Both are busy in the Disney sequel's promotions. Menzel added that she was pleasantly surprised when she saw the two had individual stars to themselves since she was expecting that the names would be on the same star.

The first teaser of the film, released in February, hinted at a darker tone as Elsa uses her powers to fight ocean waves and an autumn-swathed forest landscape. In the new trailer, we see the sisters out on a quest along with Kristoff and Olaf the snowman to protect Arendelle from outside forces.

The trailer opens to Elsa using her powers to conquer the ocean waves while Anna travels to meet Grand Pabbie aka the Troll King. He warns Anna that the past is not what it may seem and they must venture north across the "enchanted" lands to learn the truth about what's happening. And so begins their grand quest to learn more about what happened to their parents, and the mystery behind Elsa's magical powers.

Directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck return for the sequel along with songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. While Menzel (Elsa), Bell (Anna), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff) and Josh Gad (Olaf) reprise their roles from the original film, new additions to the voice cast include Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown, whose roles haven't been disclosed.

Frozen 2 is slated to release on 22 November.

Updated Date: Nov 20, 2019 16:54:35 IST