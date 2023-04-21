From Vicky Kaushal-Abhishek Bachchan turning hosts to Salman Khan burning the stage: 5 things to watch out in IIFA 2023
The 23rd edition of IIFA is set to take play on 26 and 27 May at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.
The 23rd edition of IIFA aka International Indian Film Academy Awards is set to take place on the 26th and 27th of May at the exotic Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Like every year, this time too we have several reasons to look forward to this grand event, which is nothing less than a visual extravaganza.
Salman Khan’s star power
The megastar and Sultan of Bollywood, Salman Khan has been an integral part of IIFA and this year too, the handsome hunk will show his star power and entertain the global audience with his larger-than-life performance.
Vicky-Abhishek showcasing their hosting skills
The deadly combination of Vicky Kaushal’s charisma and Abhishek Bachchan’s quirkiness and spontaneity will definitely entertain and enthral the audience as the handsome duo are set to rock the stage as cool hosts.
Young Brigade and their rocking performances
The young brigade of Bollywood – Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi, Rakul Preet Singh along with others are expected to burn the stage with energetic and memorable performances.
Musical night
Apart from some grooves, it will be a memorable night for all music lovers as musical geniuses like Amit Trivedi, Nucleya, Sunidhi Chauhan, Badshah and Mika Singh will mesmerize the audience with soulful and rocking vocals.
Farah Khan and her hilarious punchlines
And last but definitely not the least is our multi-talented personality Farah Khan, who will take over the hosting proceedings at the IIFA Rocks. Her sense of humour has always been on point and once again will see her tickling us silly with her quirkiness.
