Claire Foy's Lisbeth Salander act in The Girl In The Spider's Web will make 'Wonder Woman look like Powerpuff Girl'

Los Angeles: Sony Pictures Entertainment rolled out intense new footage from The Girl in the Spider's Web at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas, with The Crown star Claire Foy in the role of Lisbeth Salander who, chairman Tom Rothman said, makes "Wonder Woman look like a Powerpuff Girl."

"The thing I think makes this special and truly, truly compelling is that you can't describe her," Foy said.

Director Fede Alvarez, who was behind the horror hit Don't Breathe, said that there is an audience demand for "good-quality filmmaking."

"I believe in movies that provoke. Movies you cannot ignore. Movies that hit the cultural conversation. I'm confident this movie will hit all fronts," Alvarez said of The Girl in the Spider's Web.

Rothman also said that a Jumanji sequel, with Dwayne Johnson, will be coming in December 2019.

"Don't rush to give all those screens to Star Wars again," Rothman said.

The Johnson-led reboot, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle became a massive hit in the early part of the year, making over $956 million worldwide.

The CinemaCon convention features massive presentations from each of the major studios, in addition to a few of the smaller ones, like Amazon, with sizzle reels and stars to wow the theater owners with what's coming up and why theaters should be excited about the fresh movies on the horizon.

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2018 20:04 PM