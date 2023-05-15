From The Kerala Story to The Kashmir Files; controversial films that were banned and why?
The ban culture on Bollywood films is nothing new and we all know that. But with #BoycottBollywood trend, banning Bollywood films is getting common like the recent film The Kerala Story
According to agency reports, the ban culture and the jail culture have always existed in India. The British did it and so did the post-independence rulers. The first prime minister of India did it and the rest of the family, which ruled the country, followed suit.
Currently, the film that has fall prey to the culture is the controversial film The Kerala Story. Jailing a person was the privilege of the rulers, the one enjoying the high office of the prime minister. It had nothing to do with the excuses that are offered now, such as: disturbing harmony, spreading unrest, hurting religious sentiments, and so on. Books, talks and creativity were banned randomly.
But things have changed and now banning films increases the curiosity around it and helps the film to do better than expected. Firstpost reported, Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story is not only turning out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the year but also in the history of Indian cinema as it is showing insane trending at the box office.
Related Articles
The human drama has achieved a rare feat, which has been achieved by very few films in the past at the box office. The collections of The Kerala Story in the second weekend are more than the opening weekend, which shows its dominance across the country.
According to a report in koimoi.com, in the mid-1970s, when the Emergency was in force, the film ‘Aandhi’ was banned because the prime minister at that time thought the film aimed to show her in a bad light. Amrit Nahata’s film, ‘Kissa Kursi Kaa’, was not only banned, but even its negatives were also consigned to fire! Nahata was a two-term Congress Member of Parliament, but that did not help him or his film. The film was remade. A very poorly made political satire; it bombed badly at the box office.
‘Aandhi’, when released, turned out to be the story of a woman driven by her ambitious politician father to make a career in politics at the cost of her marriage. The film did well, thanks to powerful performances by Sanjeev Kumar and Suchitra Sen, and the musical score that reverberates even today.
(With inputs from agencies)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
The Kerala Story box office: 3 records created by Adah Sharma-Sudipto Sen-Vipul Shah's film in its opening weekend
The Kerala Story narrates the story of a group of women from Kerala who converted to Islam and joined the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).
The Kerala Story set to trump Bholaa to become 4th highest grosser of 2023 at the box office
Adah Sharma's The Kerala Story expected to enter the Rs 100 crore club by Sunday in the domestic market.
The Kerala Story beats Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan & Bholaa at the box office - here's how
The Kerala Story features Adah Sharma and Yogita Bihani in prominent roles.