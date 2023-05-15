From The Kerala Story to The Kashmir Files; controversial films that were banned and why?

According to agency reports, the ban culture and the jail culture have always existed in India. The British did it and so did the post-independence rulers. The first prime minister of India did it and the rest of the family, which ruled the country, followed suit.

Currently, the film that has fall prey to the culture is the controversial film The Kerala Story. Jailing a person was the privilege of the rulers, the one enjoying the high office of the prime minister. It had nothing to do with the excuses that are offered now, such as: disturbing harmony, spreading unrest, hurting religious sentiments, and so on. Books, talks and creativity were banned randomly.

But things have changed and now banning films increases the curiosity around it and helps the film to do better than expected. Firstpost reported, Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story is not only turning out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the year but also in the history of Indian cinema as it is showing insane trending at the box office.

The human drama has achieved a rare feat, which has been achieved by very few films in the past at the box office. The collections of The Kerala Story in the second weekend are more than the opening weekend, which shows its dominance across the country.

According to a report in koimoi.com, in the mid-1970s, when the Emergency was in force, the film ‘Aandhi’ was banned because the prime minister at that time thought the film aimed to show her in a bad light. Amrit Nahata’s film, ‘Kissa Kursi Kaa’, was not only banned, but even its negatives were also consigned to fire! Nahata was a two-term Congress Member of Parliament, but that did not help him or his film. The film was remade. A very poorly made political satire; it bombed badly at the box office.

‘Aandhi’, when released, turned out to be the story of a woman driven by her ambitious politician father to make a career in politics at the cost of her marriage. The film did well, thanks to powerful performances by Sanjeev Kumar and Suchitra Sen, and the musical score that reverberates even today.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.