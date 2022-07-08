Koffee With Karan Season 7 will release exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar with each episode dropping every Thursday at 7 PM, July 7 onwards .

Love it or hate it, you can’t ignore it. Such is the charisma of Bollywood’s iconic talk show, Koffee With Karan Season 7. With electrifying guests and high-voltage conversations, the legacy show returns for its 7th season exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. Some of the biggest names from Indian entertainment will spill the beans over steaming cups of coffee, as viewers get access to information that is otherwise considered ‘classified’. In the all-new season, the show gets bigger, better and transcendental. If you are still wondering why you need to watch the fabled Koffee With Karan Season 7 every Thursday at 7 PM, here’s a look at five compelling reasons.

A new address for the show

Koffee With Karan Season 7 returns to our screens but at a new destination, Disney+ Hotstar. For the first time, the show will exclusively air on the platform with new segments and conversations. In this brand-new season, viewers will experience a host of games that tickle the wit of guests. Starting from Koffee Bingo, to Mashed Up, more will also be introduced, bringing viewers closer to their favourite stars.

Manifestations of love lives, careers and more

Karan Johar holds a well-known reputation for being the industry’s matchmaker, be it Virat & Anushka, Alia & Ranbir, Vicky & Katrina, Deepika & Ranveer, or among many others. If you want to know who might become the next headline-grabbing couple, simply lend a careful ear to the conversations this season.

Witness stars in their social habitat

Social media has given fans almost-direct access to the lives of their favourite stars. However, can a caption honestly relay the backstories of vacation pictures and family events? Koffee With Karan Season 7 crosses this bridge with the celebs themselves opening up on the #truestory - be it their proposals, daring vacations and breaking the myth-busting suhaag raat concept.

Off-script mimics and laughter

No episode of Koffee With Karan gets completed without one or the other star flexing their acting muscles to mimic another star or director. Add to this their unreserved laughter and secret sharing that has made this a cult show. Here, the screen is pulled down for you to experience them in their rawest and simplest form.

Seeing your stars get competitive

For viewers, watching celebrities fight for the Coffee Hamper can be fascinating. Enter the show’s forever-entertaining and exhilarating rapid-fire round, which carries more fire and less rapidity. Abhishek Bachchan had once even stated he will do anything for the Koffee hamper. In Season 7, this fight becomes even fiercer with stars holding no reservations in answering the quiz that is known to stroke controversies.

Tune into Disney+ Hotstar from July 7, 2022, every Thursday, to watch Koffee With Karan Season 7

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.