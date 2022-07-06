In 2010, Singh auditioned for the role of Bittoo Sharma in Yash Raj Films' Band Baja Baaraat. The film became a huge success and paved the way for Ranveer Singh's glorious career in the film industry.

Ram Leela fame Ranveer Singh turns a year older today. Born in Mumbai to Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and Anju Bhavnani, Singh always wanted to become an actor. However, it was during his college days that the actor realised his dream of acting could be far-fetched. After focusing on education, Ranveer Singh came back to India and started auditioning for lead roles in Bollywood.

In 2010, Singh auditioned for the role of Bittoo Sharma in Yash Raj Films' Band Baja Baaraat. The film became a huge success and paved the way for Ranveer Singh's glorious career in the film industry. In 2018, Ranveer Singh married his long-time actress girlfriend Deepika Padukone.

On the occasion of Singh's 37th birthday, here is a sneak peek into his pictures with Deepika Padukone:

Ranveer Singh shared a lovely picture with his wife Deepika Padukone. The love birds can be seen stealing a kiss at a beach. Singh praises his wife for her recent film Gehraiyaan which released on 11 February this year.

Ram, aka Ranveer Singh, shared heartwarming photos of the power couple and we are loving every moment of it.

Deepika Padukone shared a reel with hubby Ranveer Singh. While Singh can be sporting a hot pink co-ord, Padukone can be seen wearing a tye-dye co-ord set.

Deepika Padukone shared an adorable picture with Ranveer Singh on the occasion of Diwali. The couple can be seen rocking in their traditional attires. Padukone looks dreamy in a bun and saree, whereas, Singh looks handsome hunk in a Kurta pyjama.

The actor shared pictures with his wife Deepika Padukone from their trip. Singh can be seen leaning in.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh look gorgeous as the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary in 2020. Padukone's caption is too cute to be ignored.

