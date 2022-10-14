There is no denying the fact that OTT platforms have come as a boon not only for artists but also for binge-watchers. Bridging the gap between the deserving actors and that one big opportunity, OTT platforms have made the viewers experience international content in the comfort of their homes. And apart from bringing along the festive season, October seems to be endowed with exciting releases across a variety of digital platforms and genres. Therefore we bring you all the latest releases that you can enjoy this week. And before we get into the names, we must warn you that binge-watchers are in for a hefty week this time.

Mismatched Season 2

Broken hearts, soured friendships and severed trusts, Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli are back with the second season of their coming-of-age romantic drama Netflix series. Released today, Mismatched season 2 also features Rannvijay Singha, Vidya Malvade, Vihaan Samat, and Taaruk Raina among others.

Jerusalem

If you are up for some thriller suspense this week, then Lionsgate Play’s Jerusalem, which was released on 14 October, should be your top pick. Amalgamated with drama, Jerusalem is a Hebrew series dubbed in English. It is for the first time that such a large-scale television project has been filmed in Jerusalem’s Old City.

Shantaram

Adapted from Gregory David Roberts’ best-selling novel of the same name, this Apple TV+ series is about a fugitive pursuing redemption in 1980s Bombay. This Bharat Nalluri directorial premiered on 14 October.

Dobaaraa

Released on 19 August in theatres, Taapasee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap’s critically acclaimed Dobaaraa might have failed to create its magic at the box office, but it is for the first time that a genre like this is touching Bollywood. However, courtesy to the OTT platforms, now you can watch Dobaaraa on Netflix from 15 October.

House Of The Dragon

Need we say more? Since the release of its first episode on 21 August, House Of The Dragon has engaged the Thronies in its amusing ride of ups and down. Premiering every Sunday at midnight on Disney+ Hotstar, House Of The Dragon has covered the journey of eight episodes and you can enjoy the ninth episode on Monday.

The Journey of India

On 17 October, megastar Amitabh Bachchan is coming with the second episode of The Journey Of India, which will take the viewers through the conservation initiatives of our country in the last 75 years of Independence. You can watch it on Discovery +.

