From Shahid Kapoor's Farzi to Kajol's Salaam Venky: A look at all the exciting content on OTT this week

Needless to say, Valentine’s week has pushed us all into a romantic mood. As we inch closer to the much-awaited 14 February, several OTT platforms are all set to celebrate the festival of love with their audiences. However, the streaming platforms this week have made sure to keep everyone’s taste in mind and added a tinch of versatility in their upcoming releases. Therefore, apart from filling our hearts with love through romantic content, this week OTT platforms have brought several biggies like Shahid Kapoor and Kajol to spread their Charm with their mettle. So let’s dive deep into the upcoming OTT releases of this week.

Farzi



All set to make his OTT debut in style, Shahid Kapoor on 10 February will be seen sharing the screen space with none other than Vijay Sethupathi in Farzi. Raj and DK’s directorial will not only mark his OTT debut, but Shahid will also venture into web series through Farzi. Shahid, in Amazon Prime Video’s show, essays the role of Sunny, who gets entangled in the realm of forgery, while Sethupathi will be seen as a task force officer. Apart from these two, we will also see Raashi Khanna playing a key role.

Salaam Venky



After leaving the audience teary-eyed on the big screen with slice-of-life drama, Kajol is coming on Zee5 to tell you the heart-melting story of a 24-year-old boy Venky, who is close to death and wants to donate his organs. Therefore, Revathi’s Salaam Venky centres on whether the mother and son duo will be able to persuade the court to fulfill Venky’s final wish. Based on the book titled The Last Hurrah, Salaam Venky will premiere on 10 February.

Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama

A few months after grabbing all the limelight with her dreamy lavish wedding, Hansika Motwani is all set to woo the audiences with her reality show Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama. Premiering on Disney + Hotstar, the TV series will give the audiences a glimpse of Hansika’s personal life including her past relationships to planning her marriage with Shael Khaturiya. You can binge-watch the show on 10 February.

Your Place or Mine



Reese Witherspoon on 10 February will tickle your funny bones with her romantic comedy Your Place or Mine. Aline Brosh McKenna’s directorial will narrate the story of two best friends who are completely opposite to each other. Reese will be seen sharing the screen space with Ashton Kutcher and you can enjoy their chemistry on Netflix.

The Romantics



This Valentine’s Day, Netflix is all set to win your heart with a documentary The Romantics, which will celebrate the cultural legacy of iconic Indian filmmaker Yash Chopra and his studio Yash Raj Films. Premiering on 14 February, the documentary will feature archival footage and in-depth celebrity interviews.

