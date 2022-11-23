From Rupali Ganguly to Charu Asopa: TV actresses' post-pregnancy weight loss journey
It is definitely not an easy task to bring life to this planet, however, it is equally tough to go through the transformational journey with post-pregnancy weight loss.
While accepting the body size, colour, looks, and being comfortable in your skin is important, it is equally crucial to stay fit and healthy. The entertainment industry is one such field, which constantly demands the perfect-looking physique, on the TV screens. And although most of the actresses make sure to be in their fittest avatars, while essaying different characters on-screen, many even embarked on their maternity journey. During such scenarios, several actresses decided to go on break, however, a few quickly made their comeback after giving birth to their bundle of joy. It is definitely not an easy task to bring life to this planet and it is equally tough to go through the transformational journey of post-pregnancy weight loss. Therefore, today we have pulled together a list of some of the actresses, who have inspired women across the globe with their weight loss journey:
View this post on Instagram
Apart from being the jewel of an actress in showbiz, Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly is standing tall for being an inspiration for millions of her fans. Making a comeback after seven long years, Rupali welcomed her son Rudransh in 2015. In the past seven years, the actress has worked on herself so phenomenally that it seems like she is aging like a fine wine. The actress even faced brutal trolling for being 86 kgs after giving birth to her baby boy.
View this post on Instagram
Currently making headlines for her troubled marriage with Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa welcomed her daughter Ziana in 2021. The TV star truly stunned her fans by starting to be back in shape within the first few months of Ziana’s birth.
View this post on Instagram
The actress left her fans in shock after she dropped a video exhibiting her transformation period, after giving birth to her son Aaravv in 2021. And each of her fans was astonished to learn that she lost all that weight without any strict diet. Moreover, she claimed that she ate everything she could.
Maahi Vij
View this post on Instagram
After tying the knot in 2011, Maahi and Jay Bhanushali were blessed with a daughter Tara in 2019. And after the birth of her daughter, Maahi has been very open about her weight loss journey. Time and again she took to her social media account to reveal her secrets.
Kishwer Merchant
View this post on Instagram
Kishwer Merchant gained 20 kgs during her pregnancy with her first child Nirvair. And therefore the TV star aimed to lose it before her son’s first birthday.
