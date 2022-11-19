At a time when Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are going through a rough phase in their married life, it seems the TV actress still shares a good bonding with her in-laws. On Saturday, the actress penned down a sweet and heartfelt note on the birthday of her sister-in-law, Sushmita Sen. Notably, a Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen is celebrating her 47 birthday today and was showered with heartwarming wishes by many.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Charu shared two adorable pictures with Sushmita and her one-year-old daughter Ziana Sen. She further also shared a special note by thanking Sushmita for inspiration and guidance. “Happy birthday to the most amazing person I know. Happy birthday to the woman who taught me hard work, honesty, and generosity. Thank you for always offering me grace. You’re truly the best. Love you didi”, her caption read.

The post was liked by the birthday girl as well. Many users also took to the comment section and left birthday wishes.

Prior to this, the former Miss Universe had also shared a post to mark her 47th birthday. Noting that an incredible year is on its way, Sushmita’s excitement was quite evident. Many others including Charu Asopa commented on the post and extended greetings.

What happened between Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen?

After getting married in 2019, Charu and Rajeev welcomed a baby girl, Ziana Sen, last year. However, things went south and earlier this year, the couple officially announced their separation.

Months after that, the two recently came together for the birthday celebrations of their daughter and further announced they were giving their relationship a second chance. Some weeks later Charu and Rajeev once again announced they were separating. Both of them have levelled accusations of infidelity on each other.

Recently, Charu also moved to a new house with her daughter, a vlog of which has been shared on her YouTube channel. Giving a small tour of her home, the actress said that the house is small but is enough for Ziana and herself.

