As New Year is knocking on our doors, it’s time to say farewell to 2022. While the year is coming to an end, it has surely proved to be an entertaining one. From amazing movies hitting the big screen to desperately awaited content premiering on OTT, they have surely given us a reason to cherish the year and even kept us going throughout 2022. With fresh content hoarding the digital arenas every week, the last couple of days of this year has once again kept the OTT platforms busier. Therefore, as we are venturing into 2023, the OTT giants like Netflix, Amazon Prime videos and Disney + Hotstar have once again given movie buffs several reasons to cherish these last few days. So, without further ado let’s dive into the latest OTT release of this week:

Rise of Empires: Ottoman Season 2

The Turkish historical docu-drama Rise of Empires: Ottoman is back with its second season. This time the critically acclaimed series chronicles the struggles of Sultan Mehmed II against a tyrannical ruler in Wallachia, Vlad Dracula. If you go by trailer, the second season of Emre Şahin’s directorial promises plenty of chaotic violence and drama. And you can enjoy it all on OTT giant Netflix.

White Noise

After entertaining the audiences on the big screen with their dark comedy, Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig’s cinematic adaptation of Don Delillo’s novel of the same name, is all set to land on Netflix. The Noah Baumbach directorial, which had its debut at the Venice Film Festival in August, and was later screened at the New York Film Festival, will premiere on December 30.

Aar Ya Paar

Disney + Hotstar is all set to amp up your thriller quotient with its latest actioner Aar Ya Paar. Featuring Sumeet Vyas, Patralekhaa, Ashish Vidyarthi, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Aditya Rawal, Aar Ya Paar revolves around a valiant tribal archer who becomes a deadly assassin due to the merciless modern world. Glen Baretto, Ankush Mohla, and Neel Guha’s directorial will premiere on 30 December.

Best Stand-up 2022

While we are already bidding adieu to this year, why not do it with big smiles on our faces? Therefore on New Year’s Eve, Netflix is bringing a compilation of the best jokes from Netflix’s stand-up specials this year. Featuring Bill Burr, Hasan Minhaj, Trevor Noah, David Letterman, Gabriel Iglesias, Ali Wong and so many more hilarious comics, Best Stand-up 2022 will tickle your funny bone.

Ginny and Georgia Season 2

A scandalous mother paired with a responsible daughter truly makes for the perfect no-stress binge this New Year. After making the audiences laugh their hearts out in 2021, Netflix is once again bringing the second season of the comedy-drama Ginny and Georgia on 5 January. In this season, Ginny and Georgia continue to live their new lives that they have built in New England, as more of Georgia’s darkest secrets start to unveil.

