Entertainment

From real-life connection to reel-life equation: Vijay Varma & Tamannaah are all set to steal the show in Lust Stories 2

Audiences are excited to witness Vijay-Tamannaah’s on-screen chemistry unfold and to see how their energies blend seamlessly in the context of Lust Stories 2.

FP Staff June 26, 2023 12:43:28 IST
From real-life connection to reel-life equation: Vijay Varma & Tamannaah are all set to steal the show in Lust Stories 2

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia, two talented actors from diverse backgrounds, are set to grace our screens together for the very first time in the eagerly awaited sequel, ‘Lust Stories 2.’ The chemistry between Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia is palpable, evident in every frame of the Lust Stories 2 trailer. Like crystal-clear water, their connection sizzles, intensifying the romance and leaving audiences craving for more.

Related Articles

Lust

Lust Stories 2: Tamannaah Bhatia says Vijay Varma made her feel ‘safe’ in intimate scenes

Lust

Series like Scoop, The Broken News & Pataal Lok highlight the missing ethical filter of current Indian journalism

With the imminent release of Lust Stories 2, viewers eagerly anticipate witnessing the beginning of a new on-screen couple. Now it’s a matter of curiosity amongst netizens if the sets of Lust Stories 2 is where the off-screen romance between Vijay-Tamannaah had first sparked. While we are yet to know the spicy details, the excitement to watch them together for the first remains off the charts!

Audiences are excited to witness Vijay-Tamannaah’s on-screen chemistry unfold and to see how their energies blend seamlessly in the context of Lust Stories 2. The anticipation is amplified by the fact that this off-screen romance has blossomed into an on-screen collaboration, promising a deeper connection and authenticity in their performances. Directed by R. Balki, Sujoy Ghosh, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Produced by RSVP and Ashi Dua Sara the movie is all set to release on Netflix on June 29, 2023.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 26, 2023 13:45:09 IST

TAGS:

also read

Netflix's first pop-up restaurant featuring renowned chefs opens on 30 June
World

Netflix's first pop-up restaurant featuring renowned chefs opens on 30 June

The limited-time pop-up restaurant is set to launch at the Short Stories Hotel in Los Angeles on 30 June

Ramayan's Sunil Lahri shares his review of Adipurush, asks ‘Why will Raavan come on a bat?’
Entertainment

Ramayan's Sunil Lahri shares his review of Adipurush, asks ‘Why will Raavan come on a bat?’

Sunil Lahri, well known for playing the role of Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, has given a thumbs down to Adipurush.

Facts vs fiction on Netflix’s Scoop: The show teaches journalists to be careful with sources
Entertainment

Facts vs fiction on Netflix’s Scoop: The show teaches journalists to be careful with sources

Hansal Mehta’s Scoop is definitely a must watch for all aspiring journalists and teaches us to be careful with our sources and not be in a hurry with exclusives.