Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia, two talented actors from diverse backgrounds, are set to grace our screens together for the very first time in the eagerly awaited sequel, ‘Lust Stories 2.’ The chemistry between Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia is palpable, evident in every frame of the Lust Stories 2 trailer. Like crystal-clear water, their connection sizzles, intensifying the romance and leaving audiences craving for more.

Raat ko neend nahi aa rahi? Ya dil mein mein dhak dhak aur kuch kuch ho raha hai? Toh aapko Lust… Stories 2 ka intezaar hai 🥰 #LustStories2 coming to Netflix, on 29th June! #LustStories2OnNetflix pic.twitter.com/bDjHCBUzvG — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) June 17, 2023

With the imminent release of Lust Stories 2, viewers eagerly anticipate witnessing the beginning of a new on-screen couple. Now it’s a matter of curiosity amongst netizens if the sets of Lust Stories 2 is where the off-screen romance between Vijay-Tamannaah had first sparked. While we are yet to know the spicy details, the excitement to watch them together for the first remains off the charts!

From romance to action, there is something for everyone 👀#LustStories2 trailer out now! 😍 pic.twitter.com/pZWwXmXXtJ — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 21, 2023

Audiences are excited to witness Vijay-Tamannaah’s on-screen chemistry unfold and to see how their energies blend seamlessly in the context of Lust Stories 2. The anticipation is amplified by the fact that this off-screen romance has blossomed into an on-screen collaboration, promising a deeper connection and authenticity in their performances. Directed by R. Balki, Sujoy Ghosh, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Produced by RSVP and Ashi Dua Sara the movie is all set to release on Netflix on June 29, 2023.

