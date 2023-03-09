Pop star Madonna is making headlines after sharing pictures with rumoured (or is it confirmed?) boyfriend Josh Popper, the age gap between them is 35 years.

The pop star earlier sparked speculations of dating Popper when the duo were spotted spending time at a New York City gym. They were first seen together in March when the boxing coach shared pictures on his Instagram of holding Madonna with his arm around the singer and in another, the latter holding his bicep.

Madonna, 64, confirms romance with boxer Josh Popper, 29, with intimate pic https://t.co/MmiK8n6fKo pic.twitter.com/rwV2nQ3srR — Page Six (@PageSix) March 8, 2023

Madonna, most recently in March, was seen cheering Popper at one of his boxing matches. After posting multiple photographs of themselves, she sort of hinted of the romance brewing between the two.

In the latest picture, Madonna could be seen donning an all-black dress as she was celebrating the Jewish Holiday Purim. She wore a leather jacket, face-covering mask and sunglasses to complement her look. Popper, on the other hand, was seen wearing a black mask with only his nose and eyes visible.

Here are other couples (and ex-couples) with years of age differences:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018 November. The couple was dating for quite sometime before making it official. Chopra and Jonas are 10 years apart and the actress was trolled by some people on social media for her relationship.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney

This age gap is that of 17 years. The couple tied the knot in September 2014 and welcomed a pair of twins in June 2017.

The Clooneys welcomed Ella and Alexander and announced in a joint statement. Both children, born at a hospital in London, are “happy, healthy and doing fine.”

“This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine,” a rep for the actor said in a statement.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone

Last year, it was reported these two were dating each other, with a staggering age gap of 23 years. The duo then parted ways.

Jay-Z & Beyoncé

Beyonce tied the knot with rapper Jay Z on 4 April, 2008. The age difference between them is 12 years. The couple soon welcomed babies Rumi and Sir in June 2017.

