Iconic pop singer Madonna has been hogging headlines ever since she seemingly confirmed her relationship with her 29-year-old rumoured boyfriend, Josh Popper. The 64-year-old made the development public after she shared photos of kissing the boxer on her Instagram story.

The pop star earlier sparked speculations of dating Popper when the duo were spotted spending time at a New York City gym. They were first seen together in March when the boxing coach shared pictures on his Instagram of holding Madonna with his arm around the singer and in another, the latter holding his bicep.

Madonna, most recently in March, was seen cheering Popper at one of his boxing matches. After posting multiple photographs of themselves, she sort of hinted of the romance brewing between the two.

In the latest picture, Madonna could be seen donning an all-black dress as she was celebrating the Jewish Holiday Purim. She wore a leather jacket, face-covering mask and sunglasses to complement her look. Popper, on the other hand, was seen wearing a black mask with only his nose and eyes visible.

While the love birds could be seen kissing each other in the picture, Madonna captioned that story as “Killers who are partying”.

Reports suggest that Madonna first met popper after he started coaching one of Madonna’s kids. The duo’s age difference has, however, reportedly been the talk of the town.

Madonna recently called it quits with 23-year-old Darnell with whom she got romantically involved in September last year.

About Madonna

Versatility musician and songwriting Madonna rose to fame in 1983 with her song, Madonna. ‘The queen of pop’ has given multiple hit songs throughout her career and some of these include Hung Up, Like a Virgin, Take A Bow, Like A Prayer, etc.

