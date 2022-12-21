Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has been introducing new talents into the Hindi film industry at regular intervals. In recent time, the prestigious film production company has backed many new faces. From Prajakta Koli in Jug Jugg Jeeyo to singer Lisa Mishra, the team is working towards giving equal chances to young talents.

Prajakta, known as Mostly Sane on social media, acted in Jug Jugg Jeeyo as Varun Dhawan’s sister. She played a pivotal role in the events that unfolded in the film. On the other hand, Viraj Ghelani also made his debut with Dharma Productions’ Govinda Naam Mera. He played the role of Bhumi Pednekar’s boyfriend.

Apart from acting, Dharma Productions is also backing singers Lisa Mishra and Lakshay Kapoor are among several of them.

This is just the beginning we cannot wait to see more talents being launched by Dharma Productions!

Another name to debut with Johar is Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

If reports are to be believed, Ibrahim, who is among the most popular star kids in the industry, will be launched by none other than star filmmaker Karan Johar in his upcoming production venture. It is pertinent to note that the young man has already made his entry into the film industry as an assistant director with Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Now it seems like he is ready to follow in his parents’ footsteps and venture into acting.

As per a report published in the Times of India, the film will be reportedly based on the defense forces and will go on floors in 2023. Also, it is being said that the film will be helmed by Kayoze Irani, the son of senior actor Boman Irani. Meanwhile, an official confirmation is still awaited from the producers and from Ibrahim himself.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.