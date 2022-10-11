As the original Kannada version of Kantara was released in the theaters on September 30 and since then it has been receiving great reviews from the masses. After the period action blockbuster KGF 2, the audience encountered an intriguing tale Kantara coming from the house of Hombale films. After winning the hearts of the masses, now the film is also receiving love from celebrities across different fields. From Anil Kumble to Prabhas many dignitaries have showered their love on social media by adding their experience of watching the film.

#Kantara is the big screen experience we all crave for! All-round brilliance by @shetty_rishab! Thrilling, mesmerising, funny, indigenous, rooted, rousing… nonstop frenzy! Don’t miss this rare treat in theatres! Congratulations @VKiragandur @hombalefilms for this achievement!😊 — Raj & DK (@rajndk) October 9, 2022

Just watched a classic in theaters.#KantaraMovie is Simply superb, Simply phenomenal and Simply Rishab!!!!

Congratulations to @AJANEESHB #ArvindKashyap, the infallible @hombalefilms and the entire team.

@shetty_rishab……. Speechless! — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) October 1, 2022

#KANTARA is a glorious cinematic achievement! #RishabhShetty is an absolute genius both in front and behind the camera! @hombalefilms What a mind blowing portfolio of content you’re building. Thank you for leading the way! Brace for a beyond spectacular last 20 minutes. pic.twitter.com/NO3u5nIqs4 — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) October 8, 2022

Fantastic movie. Very gripping!! Great to see #Kantara to a packed house @shetty_rishab along with wonderful company @rvijayprakash — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) October 10, 2022

Kantara is a film intended for pure mass entertainment but made with all the heart. The Sandalwood industry has peaked and peaked with an epic tale in Kantara. Kantara is that sumptuous meal that one should not miss. It is a perfect culmination of craft, culture and technical brilliance at display. It is that rare piece of Southern India that you would have barely witnessed or heard about. And is worthy of every piece of accolade and appreciation, it is receiving online.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.