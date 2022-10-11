Entertainment

From Prabhas to Anil Kumble, celebrities shower love on Hombale Films' Kantara

After receiving great reviews from the masses for its Kannada version, the film is all set for its pan-India release on October 14.

FP Staff October 11, 2022 17:43:13 IST
From Prabhas to Anil Kumble, celebrities shower love on Hombale Films' Kantara

Kantara

As the original Kannada version of Kantara was released in the theaters on September 30 and since then it has been receiving great reviews from the masses. After the period action blockbuster KGF 2, the audience encountered an intriguing tale Kantara coming from the house of Hombale films. After winning the hearts of the masses, now the film is also receiving love from celebrities across different fields. From Anil Kumble to Prabhas many dignitaries have showered their love on social media by adding their experience of watching the film.

Kantara is a film intended for pure mass entertainment but made with all the heart. The Sandalwood industry has peaked and peaked with an epic tale in Kantara. Kantara is that sumptuous meal that one should not miss. It is a perfect culmination of craft, culture and technical brilliance at display. It is that rare piece of Southern India that you would have barely witnessed or heard about. And is worthy of every piece of accolade and appreciation, it is receiving online.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: October 11, 2022 17:43:13 IST

TAGS:

also read

Deepika Padukone hospitalized due to uneasiness
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone hospitalized due to uneasiness

A report stated the actress was rushed to Breach Candy Hospital after she complained of uneasiness, and is feeling better now.

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan's Adipurush teaser launch to be one monumental event
Entertainment

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan's Adipurush teaser launch to be one monumental event

The film is based on the epic Ramayana, showcasing the triumph of good over evil. This religious town in Uttar Pradesh is also the birthplace of Lord Ram, making the location much relevant for this grand event.

Prabhas and Om Raut clear air over 'rift' regarding Adipurush teaser; celebrate Dussehra together
Entertainment

Prabhas and Om Raut clear air over 'rift' regarding Adipurush teaser; celebrate Dussehra together

Following negative reactions to Adipurush teaser, reports claimed that Prabhas was not happy with Om Raut.