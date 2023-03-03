While the rising temperatures are making all of us long for some respite, streaming platforms have given us the perfect reason to stay at home and chill. Be it an engaging family drama or a historical one, OTT platforms are once again upping the ante when it comes to enthralling viewers with some new content. This week will see Sharmila Tagore’s OTT debut, Gulmohar, premiere on Disney + Hotstar. For lovers of musical dramas and narratives about bands, Daisy Jones & the Six could be the perfect series to binge-watch. Here are some OTT releases you can try out this week:

Gulmohar:

Starring Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore in the lead, the movie revolves around the Batra family, who are in for a shock when their matriarch (played by Tagore) decides to sell their ancestral home and shift elsewhere. What follows is an emotional rollercoaster as the Batras try to mend their strained ties and move on. Gulmohar, which marks Sharmila Tagore’s return to acting after 12 years, will premiere on Disney + Hotstar from 3 March.

Taj: Divided By Blood:

A period drama set in the 17th century, the series follows the ruthless politics in the Mughal court during Akbar’s reign. Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Dharmendra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rahul Bose, Zarina Wahab, Aashim Gulati and Taha Shah Badussha in pivotal roles, the historical drama will air from 3 March on Zee5.

Daisy Jones & the Six:

Based on Taylor Jenkin Reid’s novel of the same name, the mini-series follows the adventures of the fictional band Daisy Jones & the Six and tries to uncover why they went their separate ways after making it big in the world of music. The show stars Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone, Suki Waterhouse, Will Harrison and Josh Whitehouse, among others. The show will air on Amazon Prime Video from 3 March.

Alone:

Starring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, the thriller is sure to leave a chill down your spine. The plot follows Kalidas (played by Mohanlal) who decides to isolate himself during the coronavirus lockdown by living alone in an apartment in Kochi. Soon, he begins hearing the voices of the flat’s previous occupants. What follows is sure to leave you thrilled. The film will air on Disney + Hotstar from 3 March.

