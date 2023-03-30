From Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Shehzada to Sara Ali Khan’s Gaslight, some really exciting films and web shows are all set to hit OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, ZEE5, Hotstar, Sony Liv, and others this week. If you love binge-watching and are looking around for new and exciting releases, this is just the right place for you. While films like Bholaa and John Wick: Chapter 4 will rule in the theatres this week, OTTs are also not lagging. We’ve curated a list of some exciting new shows and movies with gripping plots that will arrive on OTTs this week. Scroll down to check out the list and determine which one deserves the top spot in your watchlist.

OTT releases this week

Shehzada – The official Hindi remake of the 2020 hit Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramulo, Shehzada will premiere on Netflix on 1 April 2023. Starring actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, the film is a perfect mix of comedy and family drama.

All I Want For Love Is You – If you’re a fan of Chinese dramas, then we have news for you. All I Want For Love Is You is all set to premiere on MX Player this week. Revolving around two students who help each other in finding admission to the same university, the show will reflect how things get tricky when the two start developing feelings for each other.

Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat – Anurag Kashyap’s musical rom-com Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat will premiere on Netflix on 31 March 2023. Starring actors like Vicky Kaushal, Alaya F, and debutant Karan Mehta in lead roles, the film will show how two love stories from two parallel universes conform to each other. Vicky Kaushal will be seen playing the role of DJ Mohabbat.

Gaslight – A suspense mystery thriller, Gaslight will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from 31 March 2023. Featuring actors Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangada Singh, and Vikrant Massey in lead roles, the film is based on the story of a young woman (Misha) who returns to her family estate after 15 long years to meet her strange father, only to find him missing.

