From Kartik Aaryan's Freddy to Amitabh Bachchan's Goodbye: A look at OTT releases of this week

Finally, the last month of the year is here. And while our fuzzy blankets are out to keep us cosy this winter, you must keep your hot beverages and snacks ready, as various OTT platforms are all set to end the year on a good note, or shall we say with great content. During the last week of November, we witnessed the late Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan making his Bollywood debut with the Netflix release Qala. On the other hand, Karan Tacker pursued a merciless criminal in Bihar in Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. However, this week some of the Bollywood biggies are coming on the OTT platforms to keep you entertained. From Amitabh Bachchan to Kartik Aaryan, from Mohanlal to Malaika Arora, this week’s list is not only entertaining but also varied. Therefore without further ado, let’s dive deep into the OTT releases of this week:

Freddy

After tickling audiences’ funny bones with his comedy movies and making his fans fall in love with him with his romantic avatar, heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is back to give you goosebumps with his much-talked-about Disney + Hotstar release Freddy. Shashanka Ghosh’s film marks the first time that Kartik has ventured into the psychological thriller genre. The movie, which premiered on 2 December, also marks the first time that Kartik has been paired with Alaya F.

Goodbye

After making people cry and laugh at the same time on the big screen, the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Goodbye airs on Netflix from 2 December. The movie, which was very well received by the audiences, also marks South star Rashmika Mandanna’s Bollywood debut. Apart from the Big B and Rashmika, the movie also features Neena Gupta and Shivin Narang.

India Lockdown

Showcasing the gritty reality of society, Madhur Bhandarkar’s directorial will make you experience the repercussions the COVID-19 lockdown had on the citizens of India. After wooing his fans with his charming looks in the comedy-drama series Four More Shots Please!, Prateik Babbar will be essaying one of the lead characters in the movie along with Shweta Basu Prasad Ahana Kumra, Sai Tamhankar, Zarin Shihab and Prakash Belwadi. The movie premiered on 2 December on Zee5.

Monster

After entertaining the audiences on the big screen, South superstar Mohanlal is coming to Disney + Hotstar with his Malayalam crime thriller. Helmed by Vyasakh, Monster is backed by Antony Perumbavoor.

Moving In With Malaika

On 5 December, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora will be making her OTT debut with her web series Moving In With Malaika. Bridging the gaps between herself and her fans, Malaika is all set to shut all trolls by showcasing her true self. The reality web series will premiere on Disney + Hotstar.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.