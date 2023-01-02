The year 2022 didn’t work much in favour of our Bollywood celebrities as not many films made it big but instead collapsed at the box office. However, this didn’t brush away their spirits to welcome the new year and move forward with a fresh wave of energy and enthusiasm. While some jetted off to special destinations for holidaying with their loved ones, others decided to stay at home and ring in the new year with their family and close friends. There is no doubt that Bollywood stars had a great time celebrating New Year 2023 with good vibes, good food, and good people around them.

The celebrities’ social media handles are proof of that and fans are already loving them. From Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, the list of our favourite celebrities and their new year celebrations is long.

Let’s take a look:

Bollywood celebs ring in New Year 2023

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Opting for her favourite pajama look, newbie parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen spending time at her home with the company of a few close friends. With lights and good food, the mood was clearly set for celebrations and the photos are proof of that.

Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)



Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan recently took off for a vacation with their kids, Taimur and Jeh, and celebrated the new year together in the Swiss Alps. Kareena has also been sharing several photos from their trip and this picture which seems to be from their new year party is a total winner.

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma also jetted off to Dubai with their little princess, Vamika, and welcomed the new year with great zeal. While Anushka shared a couple of photos from their new year dinner on her Instagram story, Virat also shared two photos. Twinning in black, the star couple is winning hearts as always.

Manish Malhotra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra rang in the new year with close friend Karan Johar and our beloved actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Actor Varun Dhawan along with his wife Natasha Dalal, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and a few other friends are presently holidaying at an unknown destination. The actor also shared photos of their blingy and happening new celebrations.

Sanjay Dutt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

Actor Sanjay Dutt makes sure to spend time with his family, especially on special occasions. This new year as well, he was seen spending time with his kids and wife Maanyata Dutt.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty indeed had a blast as she welcomed the new year with her family and loved ones.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.