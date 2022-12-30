From Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif: How your favourite stars are celebrating New Year
Whether the Pataudi’s or Mahesh Babu and family, the tinsel town has kept their fans and followers updated about their envious trip
The year 2022 is inching closer to its end and people across the world have geared themselves up with excitement. From organising the New Year party to decking up houses with lights, people have made all sorts of plans to welcome 2023. Similarly, our celebrities have jetted off to exotic locations with their loved ones to welcome New Year with much serenity and enthusiasm. Whether the Pataudis or Mahesh Babu and family, tinsel town have kept their fans and followers updated about their envious trips. And honestly, witnessing them travelling lavishly this holiday season, will truly force you to plan your own trip. If you want to know where your favourite star will be celebrating their New Year, then read further:
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan
View this post on Instagram
Continuing their family tradition after the hiatus of three long years, the Pataudi family has already embarked on their favourite vacation location. Missing out on the Kapoor clan’s annual Christmas lunch, Kareena and Saif are all set to venture into the New Year with their sons Taimur and Jehangir, while being amidst the snow-capped Alps in Switzerland’s Gstaad.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Just before Christmas, Vicky Kaushal with his lady love Katrina Kaif jetted off to Rajasthan, to ring in the New Year in the midst of dunes, sunset, and wildlife. Keeping their Instagram family updated, both Vicky and Katrina took to their accounts to give a glance at their envious trip. And we truly can’t take our eyes off of their Rajasthan photo dump.
Kartik Aaryan
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Kartik Aaryan and his love for Europe is no hidden secret. Therefore, the actor is all set to enter into the New Year while being in Paris. All set to welcome New Year in a Parisian style, Kartik even expressed his love for the city of lights. Taking to his Instagram account, Kartik dropped his picture near Eiffel Tower and wrote, “Paris, Je t’aime.” While Kartik mostly dropped his solo picture on social media, it is reported that the actor is in Paris with his rumoured girlfriend and Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan.
Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Sara Ali Khan is living the time of her life with her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan in London. The actress was also accompanied by some of her friends, who all jetted off to the United Kingdom before Christmas. While dropping a series of pictures from her New Year’s vacation, Sara wrote in the caption, “As Merry as a Cherry. In Wonderland finding our fairy. JK she’s gone to Waitrose.”
Jr NTR
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
RRR star Jr. NTR is in the United States along with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi, as the two are geared up to welcome 2023. And what better location to begin the countdown than the celebrated Times Square? The couple seems to be in a mood to soak in the US as much as they can. This is because before jetting off to New York, the two were relishing their time in Miami.
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Mahesh Babu and family seem to be in love with Switzerland, as after enjoying their summer vacation amidst the snow-capped mountains, the actor, his wife Namrata Shirodhkar, and kids Sitara and Gautham have once again chosen it to be their New Year vacation spot.
