With the advent of OTT platforms, content has seen a new boom providing varied mediums for actors to shine with their versatility in addition to the traditional silver screen and television. Offering better scopes to performers to experiment with their craft, web series have been opening up new avenues for makers as well as actors to unfold facets of their skills that are impressing audience across boundaries of languages, transcending geographical boundaries.

Over the recent time, we have seen various groundbreaking shows on different platforms delivering path-breaking performances by actors. Here’s shining the spotlight on some of the actors that emerged as revelations by breaking the moulds of stereotypes to deliver some daring performances:

Bhuvan Arora

Rising to fame overnight, Bhuvan Arora impressed the audience with his impactful performance as Shahid Kapoor’s partner in crime Feroz in Amazon Prime Video’s Farzi. Emerging amongst the most streamed web series of all time, Farzi has presented the entertainment industry with a new gem in the form of Bhuvan Arora.

Karan Tacker

Making his debut over a decade ago, Karan Tacker had been a known name in the television circuit with his varied performances. However, the turning point of his career came with Neeraj Pandey’s Special Ops wherein he presented a totally untapped personality of his versatility. The actor further earned his due with Khakee: The Bihar Chapter portraying the life of IPS Amit Lodha earning praises for his realistic performance. One of the most successful shows on Netflix, Khakee proved instrumental in establishing Karan as a versatile and dependable actor.

Taha Shah Badussha

Entering the entertainment industry with one of the leading production houses YRF, Taha Shah Badussha made his first appearance as a chocolate boy with Shraddha Kapoor in ‘Luv Ka The End‘ in the title role. With several other performances over the years, Taha continued to impress the audiences and critics alike. However, the actor truly showcased his prowess with Zee 5’s Magnum Opus, Taj: Divided By Blood with his portrayal of the ruthless and menacing Prince Murad. The show not only unfolded the untold secrets of the Mughal dynasty but also established Taha as a bankable performer. In an ensemble full of exceptional actors, Taha was a standout act, leaving the viewers wanting more. Taha’s performance truly marks his growth as an actor to watch out for and hopefully, the beginning of a “star in the making” era for this young charmer.

Jim Sarbh

Hailing from a theatre background, Jim Sarbh has his imprints across the mediums of entertainment including films and OTT. While he has been a renowned name in the entertainment industry with notable work to his credit including Padmaavat and Made In Heaven amongst others, his recent performance as Dr Homi Bhabha in Rocket Boys not only earned him praises but also accolades in forms of awards. Ending on a cliffhanger, the first season of the show has left the audience waiting with bated breaths for the second season to unfold the destiny of Dr Homi Bhabha’s character.

Sidhant Gupta

Amazon Prime Video’s latest success Jubilee has given birth to a new star – Sidhant Gupta. The vulnerable yet confident portayal of the young performer as filmmaker and star Jay Khanna resonated with the audience instantly making him one of the most promising stars for the coming future. Having shown glimpses of his caliber in Inside Edge and his silver screen debut Operation Romeo, Sidhant Gupta has truly proved his potential with Jubilee.

Gurfateh Singh Pirzada

Shining bright in an all-new cast of eleven actors, Gurfateh made his mark with his edgy and layered performance as Neeraj in Netflix’s show Class. An adaptation of Spanish hit show Elite, Class interweaves Indian audience’s sensibilities while retaining the crux of the original. Gurfateh Singh Pirzada who was earlier seen in Guilty and brief role in Brahmastra, made a lasting impression with his vulnerable yet gritty performance in Class.

