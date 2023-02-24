From Christoph Waltz's The Consultant to Potluck season 2, here are the OTT releases this week

The final weekend of February beckons and OTT platforms have a slew of new content lined up. After wowing audiences with content like Aditya Roy Kapur’s The Night Manager, Carnival Row season 2 and Korean thriller Unlocked, streaming platforms are back with some new content. From drama and comedy to thrillers; there’s a show there for everyone. For people who want something related to family and relationships, Sony LIV’s Potluck season 2 could be a good option. On the other hand, if anyone wants to ponder over management tactics and needs some thrills for their OTT content, they can try The Consultant.

Take a look at the new OTT releases this weekend:

We Have a Ghost:

Stranger Things alert! Jim Hopper aka David Harbour is back on Netflix with his new film We Have a Ghost. The movie follows a family that discovers their house is haunted by a ghost called Ernest. While delving into Ernest’s past life, the family comes on the radar of the CIA. The comedy-drama also stars Jennifer Coolidge and Tig Notaro.

The Consultant:

Academy award winner Christoph Waltz showcases his manipulative side in this thriller. Directed by Matt Shakman, the show stars Waltz as a consultant who joins an app-based gaming company. Soon, his sociopathic behaviour begins to surface, leading to a lot of twists and turns. Set to air on Amazon Prime Video from 24 February, the show also stars Brittany O’Grady, Aimee Carrero and Nat Wolff in pivotal roles.

Potluck season 2:

Following the travails of the Shastri family, Potluck season 2 stars Cyrus Sahukar, Ira Dubey, Jatin Sial, Harman Singha, Kitu Gidwani, Shikha Talsania, Saloni Patel, Siddhant Karnick, Sonali Sachdev, Mikaeel Bootwala Myrah Rajpal and Aashvi Negi. The Rajshree Ojha directorial will air on Sony LIV from 24 February.

Prey for the Devil:

Ready to add some spookiness to your weekend? Then take a look at Jacqueline Byers and Christian Navarro’s Prey for the Devil. The Daniel Stamm directorial revolves around the story of a nun who has to face some dark secrets while performing an exorcism. The movie is available on Lionsgate Play.

Rabia and Olivia:

Airing on Disney+ Hotstar from 24 February, the film revolves around Rabia, an illegal immigrant who migrated to Canada. There, she becomes a close confidant of Olivia, a nine-year-old mentally stressed child. A mistake forces them apart, but some dramatic twists and turns are in store for both of them. The Shadab Khan directorial stars Sheeba Chaddha, Nayab Khan and Helena Prinzen-Klages in pivotal roles.

Die Hart:

Kevin Hart is back in his role as fictionalised version of a man tries to become a serious action star. He joins a school to learn more about acting, but things take an unexpected turn. The movie also stars Haley Dumas and Nathalie Emmanuel in pivotal roles.

