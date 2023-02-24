Christoph Waltz’s The Consultant Review

The only thing that was right about The Consultant show was two academy award winning actor Christoph Waltz’s performance. For that matter Waltz is an effortless actor and goes into the skin of every character that he plays. And like all other times he has executed his role to the T. But sadly his performance couldn’t save the thriller.

The Consultant follows the character of Regus Patoff (Christoph Waltz), a manipulative and unsettling consultant who is hired by an app-based gaming company. The eight-episode thriller sees Patoff unleash his sociopathic management style on the company’s employees. The thriller series is based on Bentley Little’s 2015 novel of the same name. With the death of its CEO Sang (Brian Yoon), who was killed when a child ended up shooting him, Regus Patoff (Christoph Waltz) takes over as the consultant head of the company. Patoff (Christoph Waltz) brings about a weird work culture and it is very evident from the beginning of the series that he lacks work ethics making the employees overwork and digging out their personal lives and relationships. He is weird, threatening, intimidating and that’s what makes the employees of the company uncomfortable. Like many bosses, Patoff’s (Christoph Waltz) claim and productivity to the company is not clear.

Elaine (Brittany O’Grady) and Craig (Nat Wolff), two employees of Compware try to find out about their new boss who actually is the person. They don’t even know about this Patoff (Christoph Waltz), his background, where he lives, does he have a home or he lives in the office and most importantly does he even know the work profile of the employees.

The story definitely has a mystery, but doesn’t really live up to the expectations of the viewers. The mystery takes you to some weird places, but doesn’t really come back with much meaning which will add some spunk to the show. The Consultant tried looking at the socio-political effect of gaming and how if the makers of games don’t follow the ethics can damage the mental wellbeing of the players. The show has good intentions, but somewhere down the line it fails to live up the expectations with which the viewers start watching it. But one big positive of the show is that at least it has made an effort to start a conversation on the ill effects of gaming on children.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.