From cartoons to MCU films; here's how Marvel's tiniest superhero Ant-Man has gone through major change

While the popular Marvel character Ant-Man has proved that size doesn’t matter to become a superhero, it is no doubt that the tiny superhero has evolved a lot over time, beginning from The Marvel Superheroes in 1966 to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in 2023. With that said, we have brought to you a detailed discussion to show the transitions that Ant-Man has gone through over the years. From the outfit to its features, and his weapons, the character has come a long way through both Scott Lang and Hank Pym donning it throughout the years. A video shared by a YouTube channel named ‘Tell It Animated’ shows a detailed transition of the Marvel character from the earliest cartoons to MCU films.

Ant-Man’s evolution from cartoons to MCU films

Beginning with The Marvel Superheroes, Hank Pym wears a red suit with blue garments and a black chest symbol, and brow-like antennas. He also wears a blue and yellow outfit with killer shades. While the mini man mostly uses his patented pym particles to become a giant man, the same design is later reused in the X-Men: The Animated Series.

Following this in United They Stand, Hank Pym sports a slick suit covered with bulk armor and a helmet that has two mouth pincers and a bug-eyed visor.

Next in The Ultimate Avengers, Ant-Man can be seen wearing a brownish suit where he fashions a goggled mask and a blinking helmet.

In World’s Greatest Heroes, the superhero was seen wearing bright red and black armour while his flying abilities are actually shown on screen for the first time. Later in the Superhero Squad Show, Ant-Man is featured as a comic-accurate but in a weird manner.

After featuring in a couple of more animated series, Ant-Man finally made his MCU debut with the 2015 film Ant-Man where Scott Lang steals Hank’s suit which has small plates and added silver lines with the helmet having vertical red stripes, a tiny antenna, red lenses, and a retractable face plate. He also had a few buttons on his gloves that enables him to shrink and regrow. In the first film, he is trained by Hank Pym.

Lang’s MCU appearance goes on to inspire his looks in Avengers Assemble, Superhero Adventures, and his Lego version.

Coming back to MCU films, in Captain America: Civil war, Lang’s suit is streamlined by adding more grey tones, knee caps, longer gauntlets, and also a modernised helmet with the additional feature of becoming a giant man.

In 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, by incorporating a few elements from his 2015 suit, Ant-Man’s suit saw a few changes that included darker knee pads, a few silver lines, and a fully retractable helmet as he fights a Quantum ghost alongside his wasp partner. It is the same film where Lang along with his colleagues dusts away and gets trapped in the Quantum Realm, only to come back in Avengers: Endgame where he informs the team about time travel.

Teaming up with the Avengers, Ant-Man can be seen assisting in taking on Thanos’ army with a lighter suit and an MCU-inspired helmet.

Finally, in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the look includes particular torso details and more black colour on his thighs as he fights against the Kang.

Take a look at the full video:

With Ant-Man 3 setting the ground for Phase 5 of the MCU, it is yet to be known if there will be any fourth Ant-Man film. While the post-credits confirm that “Kang will return”, it doesn’t states where Scott Lang will be back as the tiny superhero.

