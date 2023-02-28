Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly starrer Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Ant-Man 3), which released on 17th February, witnessed a massive dip in its second weekend at the box office. While the MCU movie made its debut with a humongous $105 million, it was down by 69% resulting in the biggest second-weekend drop in the history of any Marvel movie.

Marvel Studios’ #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is now the #1 movie in the world. Experience it now, only in theaters. Get tickets: https://t.co/BUKUMexVMs pic.twitter.com/iqOkoXSIOV — Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (@AntMan) February 18, 2023

It earned only $32.2 million in its second-weekend courtesy of poor word-of-mouth and mixed reviews from fans and experts. Phase 5 of MCU has definitely taken a rocky start with these poor collections but the positive part of the film is that it has brought Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror into the picture, who is expected to be more menacing and larger-than-life compared to Thanos.

In fact, in one of the two post-credit scenes, we see Kangs from different dimensions of the multiverse talking about their powers, while in the next one, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki and Owen Wilson’s Mobius are watching a variant of Kang variant Victor Timely in a different time era.

Directed by Peyton Reed, the film also features Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton and Jonathan Majors in prominent roles.

Before the release of the movie, Peyton spoke to Firstpost about the box office expectations and said, “I generally don’t think that way about what my box office expectations are, I’m thrilled that the movie is going global, day and day everywhere. We all have worked very hard and we want everyone possible to see the movie, I want to take the audiences all over the world. I want people to see the film on the biggest screen imaginable. We’ve shot in large IMAX format and shot in Dolby Atmos. That’s what’s more important for me.”

He added, “We wanted to make something everyone is able to see because movies are communal experience. A lot has been written about the theatrical experience going away. We watch TV all the time, we watch streaming, this and that; but to be able to go to a theatre, the lights going down and being surrounded by people, friends, family or strangers, that’s magic to me. That’s what this is all about.”

