Rani Mukerji‘s adversarial tryst with Bollywood continues to woo audiences and critics alike. The charming actor has given Bollywood blockbuster hits like ‘Mardani,’ ‘Ghulam,’ ‘Hichki,’ ‘Black’ among others. Here are the top 5 performances by Rani that prove that nobody aces versatility than her!

1. Rani as Michelle:

Rani’s performance in Black has been one of the best portrayals by an actor in Bollywood. Inspired by Helen Keller, Rani Mukerji’s portrayal exude astounding sensitivity and enthralling quest for perfection.

2. Rani as Maya:

In a country like India, where actors are idolised for their on-screen righteousness, Rani decided to break the stereotype of the ‘Pati-Vrata’ heroine. Maya was bold, confused yet knew how to own her mistakes as a woman who expressed her unhappiness in marriage.

3. Rani as Meera:

Rani Mukerji gave a ground-breaking performance in ‘No One Killed Jessica’ wherein she played a fierce, robust journalist, Meera, who goes out of her way to help a family seek justice for their daughter who was murdered at a club in Delhi.

4. Rani as Roshni:

Rani Mukerji aced the role of a troubled housewife who was dealing with the loss of her son and her failing marriage. Her portrayal as Roshni was so real and one couldn’t help but feel her pain!

5. Rani as Naina Mathur:

Rani Mukerji created global waves with her portrayal of a teacher suffering from the Tourette syndrome. Her performance as Naina Mathur was applauded by the audiences and received massive critical acclaim as well!

Rani is all set to add another film to this list! Her upcoming film ‘Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway‘ is based on a true story wherein Rani can be seen playing a mother who must fight for her children’s custody against an entire country.

