From Black to Hichki, 5 times Rani Mukerji proved to be a versatile actress
Rani Mukerji's adversarial tryst with Bollywood continues to woo audiences and critics alike. The charming actor has given Bollywood blockbuster hits like 'Mardani,' 'Ghulam,' 'Hichki,' 'Black' amongst others.
Rani Mukerji‘s adversarial tryst with Bollywood continues to woo audiences and critics alike. The charming actor has given Bollywood blockbuster hits like ‘Mardani,’ ‘Ghulam,’ ‘Hichki,’ ‘Black’ among others. Here are the top 5 performances by Rani that prove that nobody aces versatility than her!
1. Rani as Michelle:
Rani’s performance in Black has been one of the best portrayals by an actor in Bollywood. Inspired by Helen Keller, Rani Mukerji’s portrayal exude astounding sensitivity and enthralling quest for perfection.
2. Rani as Maya:
In a country like India, where actors are idolised for their on-screen righteousness, Rani decided to break the stereotype of the ‘Pati-Vrata’ heroine. Maya was bold, confused yet knew how to own her mistakes as a woman who expressed her unhappiness in marriage.
3. Rani as Meera:
Rani Mukerji gave a ground-breaking performance in ‘No One Killed Jessica’ wherein she played a fierce, robust journalist, Meera, who goes out of her way to help a family seek justice for their daughter who was murdered at a club in Delhi.
4. Rani as Roshni:
Rani Mukerji aced the role of a troubled housewife who was dealing with the loss of her son and her failing marriage. Her portrayal as Roshni was so real and one couldn’t help but feel her pain!
5. Rani as Naina Mathur:
Rani Mukerji created global waves with her portrayal of a teacher suffering from the Tourette syndrome. Her performance as Naina Mathur was applauded by the audiences and received massive critical acclaim as well!
Rani is all set to add another film to this list! Her upcoming film ‘Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway‘ is based on a true story wherein Rani can be seen playing a mother who must fight for her children’s custody against an entire country.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi released on bail after his hunger strike to protest against his detention
The director, a winner at all the big European film festivals, had been arrested months before the current anti-regime protests erupted. But his imprisonment became a symbol of the plight of artists speaking out against the authorities.
Mexican actor Pablo Lyle sentenced to five years in prison for involuntary manslaughter
The sentence came almost four years after Lyle was charged with murder in the death of a man he struck during a traffic incident.
Reflection: A thoughtful, gut-wrenching Ukrainian anti-war film
No spoonfeeding here. No beating around the bush either. Reflection is one of the most blunt and direct depiction of war violence I’ve seen, It has a gut-spilling immediacy and honesty in its attitude to torture and brutalization. It’s like watching war prisoners with a hidden camera.