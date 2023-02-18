Rani Mukerji is synonymous with versatility in Bollywood and has given some iconically unforgettable performances! After winning hearts in films like Mardaani, No one killed Jessica, Black and Hichki, the OG ‘Queen of Bollywood’ is back with yet another thought-provoking performance in Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios’ Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway.

Helmed by Ashima Chibber, the film is a gripping, true tale of a woman who moves mountains to protect her children against an entire country!

In a real-life story of resilience and courage, Mrs Chatterjee takes on an entire nation to protect her children. Witness her fight on 17th March 2023. #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway trailer coming on 23rd Feb#RaniMukerji @ChibberAshima @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani

Today, on the auspicious day of Maha Shivaratri, the makers have released the first official poster announcing the date of the trailer – 23rd February 2023.

Produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani & Nikkhil Advani), Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is slated to hit the theatres on 17th March 2023.

The Hichki star will be seen essaying the role of a mother, who is courageous and can do anything for her children. The movie revolves around true incidents that rock human rights at a global level, according to the makers of the film. As per a Times of India report, the movie was extensively shot in Estonia, as well as some parts of India.

Mukerji was recently seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, which released in November. The movie also starred Saif Ali Khan, Sharvari Wagh and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles. The film, which saw Mukerji reunite with her Hum Tum co-star Khan after over a decade, received mixed reviews from critics, though the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor was appreciated for her performance.

The Mardaani actor completed 25 years in Bollywood in 2022. In an interview toIndia Today, she expressed delight at the milestone, stating that her biggest success in the industry has been getting a chance to essay so many diverse characters through all these years.

