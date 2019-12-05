From Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat and Pati, Patni Aur Woh remake in Hindi to two Tamil films, Know Your Releases

This week, Bollywood will see two releases in Panipat and Pati, Patni Aur Woh. While one retells a historical phenomenon, the other is a modern-day rendition of a 1978 classic. From the South platter, a sports drama (Jada) and a romantic comedy (Dhanusu Raasi Neyargalae) will hit the screens.

Panipat

What's it about: Panipat is based on the life of Sadashivrao Bhau, the Commander-in-Chief of the Maratha army in the Third Battle of Panipat, fought in 1761 between the Marathas and the army of the Afghan ruler, Ahmad Shah Abdali.

Who's in it: Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt, Zeenat Aman, Mohnish Bahl, Padmini Kolhapure

Why it may work Ashutosh Gowariker, known for large-scale period films such as Lagaan (2001) and Jodhaa Akbar (2008), has directed Panipat. After the trailer release, the film has been in constant limelight for a few viewers are critical of the protagonist's casting, and have drawn comparisons with Ranveer Singh's films Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani.

Pati, Patni Aur Woh

What's it about: Pati, Patni Aur Woh is a modern-day rendition of Sanjeev Kumar's 1978 iconic comedy. The film follows the escapades of Aaryan as Chintu Tyagi, who falls in love with a colleague despite being married to Pednekar's character Vedika.

Who's in it: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Aparshakti Khurana, Manu Rishi

Why it may work With revamped peppy dance numbers, quirky one-liners to Aaryan's famous monologue delivery (yet again), the films seems like an entertainer.

Jada

What's it about: According to The New Indian Express, Jada is a 'slice-of-life story' of a footballer player (Kathir) from North Madras, blended with the 'elements of action and romance'.

Who's in it: Kathir, Roshni Prakash

Why it may work: Kathir, who received critical acclaim for his roles in Pariyerum Perumal and Bigil, will play the lead in the upcoming sports drama.

Dhanusu Raasi Neyargalae

What's it about: A young man, with a strong inclination towards astrology, struggles to find a right girl to marry that would match his horoscope rules.

Who's in it: Harish Kalyan, Digangana Suryavanshi

Why it may work: Directed by debutante Sanjay Bharathi, the upcoming romantic comedy might seem quite relatable to young viewers.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 05, 2019 12:11:40 IST