Anurag Kashyap now seems to be a veteran of the Cannes Film Festival. His Gangs of Wasseypur was screened at the prestigious film festival and now it’s time for his new film called Kennedy. It has made its way the Midnight Screenings section of the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

That’s not all, Ugly was shown at the Midnight Screenings section of the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Raman Raghav 2.0 also premiered at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival in the Director’s Fortnight section.

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra congratulated Kashyap on Twitter by writing- “You can’t keep Kashyap down for long . Our guy is back !!!!”

You can’t keep Kashyap down for long . Our guy is back !!!! https://t.co/8JXGf0lnXl — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) April 13, 2023

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost last year, the filmmaker touched upon these grounds:

You have seen so many films across so many languages, you never wanted to remake any of them in your own style?

I never wanted to do remakes. The reason Dobaaraa happened was because there was only a script, not a film. You can interpret the script in your own ways. In this interpretation, you’ll see the difference between this character and the other.

The one word people often use for your film is Noir. What does that exactly mean?

In the correct way if you go, the films of the night. In the true sense, “Andheri raaton mein jo hota hai.” That’s what noir means (smiles).

It’s always great to see filmmakers giving their own touch to films that inspired them or they liked. Subhash Ghai did that with Karz, Mansoor Khan did that with Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar. Even you did that with Gangs of Wasseypur because nobody can say this is similar to City of God, you made it in such a way it became your film.

No but Wasseypur is an original story. Whenever I do a film, I have to find relevance to it. City of God came to me in a definite shape. If you see Infernal Affairs, it’s a three-part film, Martin Scorsese made The Departed out of it as a singular film and look what magic he did to it. The film is the same yet different, and he got an Oscar for that. I’m saying that world is over. Our film Dobaaraa is based on someone else’s script. It’s based on the script, not based on the film. Despite that, the film is traveling to different film festivals because remakes usually don’t go. So this for us is a sign of strength.

