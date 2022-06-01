From anti-Asian hate to Black Lives Matter, how South Korean band BTS has spoken up for the right causes

The seven-member band from South Korea doesn't shy away from speaking on social causes and is involved in multiple charitable causes. On Tuesday, they came together with the White House to raise the issue of crime against Asian-Americans

The K-Wave was prevalent in the White House on Tuesday when BTS, South Korea’s biggest pop sensation, met with President Joe Biden.

The band members — J-Hope, RM, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jin and Jimin — weren’t at the White House to show their ‘dynamite’ moves, but to discuss the very serious issue of crime and intolerance against Asian-Americans that has persisted since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The band’s visit to Pennsylvania Avenue coincided with the last day of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

A video, which has now received more 11 lakh likes, shared by the White House on Instagram shows the pop sensations meeting up with President Joe Biden, stating, “It’s an honour to meet you Mr President” as the boys walk up to Biden in crisp black suits.

US president Joe Biden is heard saying, “A lot of our Asian-American friends have been subject to real discrimination. Hate only hides, when good people talk about it, and say how bad it is, it goes down. So thank you.”

Prior to their meeting with the US president, BTS had a press briefing with White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Speaking to the press through an interpreter, Suga said, “It’s not wrong to be different. Equality begins when we open up and embrace all of our differences.”

Another member, V, added, “We hope today is one step forward to understanding and respecting each and every one as a valuable person.”

While the scene at the White House on Tuesday was that of fun, the issue that brought the group to the White House was not. The rise in anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination since 2020 has included the March 2021 killing of eight people at Atlanta-area massage businesses, including six women of Asian descent.

Anti-Asian sentiment and violence in America have grown during the coronavirus pandemic in a phenomenon many blame on fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. Just in 2021, hate crimes against Asians shot up 339 per cent, according to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism.

The South Korean sensations have been lauded for this effort, but it’s not their first. Through their careers, the band has had long-time involvement in charitable causes and have spread messages of hope and positivity worldwide.

The band has never been shy to speak about current social issues. Over the years, BTS has built a reputation as being one of the most socially conscious groups across the world. Their lyrics have touched on subjects such as mental health, consumerism and the education system.

BTS at the UNGA

In 2021, BTS delivered a thoughtful speech and then performed their hit single ‘Permission To Dance’ at the 76th United Nations General Assembly, after they were appointed as the ‘Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture’.

BTS addressing the youth said, “We think that instead of the ‘lost generation,’ a more appropriate name would be the ‘welcome generation.’ Because instead of fearing change, this generation says, ‘Welcome!’ and keeps forging ahead,” they said.

They also mentioned the importance of getting vaccinated and closed the speech on a hopeful note.

“We think the day we can meet again face to face is not far away. We believe that every choice we make is the beginning of change. We hope that in this nascent new world we can all say to each other, ‘Welcome!’” they said.

UNICEF’s Love Myself campaign

In 2017, the band joined forces with UNICEF to promote LOVE MYSELF — an anti-violence campaign working to create a safer world so young people can live happier lives, without living in fear of violence.

It not only donated proceeds of their album to the cause, but also inspired their fans, known as the ARMY, to pitch in. As of November 2018, the campaign had officially raised $1.4 million in total for the cause.

Black Lives Matter

The seven men from South Korea also extended their lending hand during the Black Lives Matter Movement in 2020. America was witnessing massive protests and violence in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd with community members and activists demanding for justice.

It was then that the seven of them donated $1 million to the organisation.

Kailee Scales, managing director for Black Lives Matter, had reacted to the news, “We are moved by the generosity of BTS and allies all over the world who stand in solidarity in the fight for Black lives.”

Inspired by the group’s action, the BTS Army set a #MatchAMillion goal and made it happen with donations to BLM that surpassed $1 million.

Adopting animals

In December 2018, the Korean Animal Welfare Association announced that Jin had made a birthday donation for animals in need. He had made a personal donation of 322 kg worth of pet food to the shelter.

https://t.co/Jska9kMPwd방탄소년단 진님께서 동물자유연대 반려동물복지센터 동물친구들에게 사료를 보내주셨습니다.방탄소년단 진님은 이번 생일을 맞아 저희 동물친구들을 위한 사료를 직접 구매해 보내주셨습니다.보내주신 후원 물품은 저희 동물 친구들을 위해 소중하게 사용하겠습니다, pic.twitter.com/5njW6utP9R — 동물자유연대 (@animalkorea) December 4, 2018

Donating to Sewol Ferry victims

The group and their label donated $100 million Korean won (approximately $85,000) to the Sewol Ferry Disaster 416 Family Council in 2017, according to Soompi.

The move came following the devastating death of 250 students who drowned after the MV Sewol ferry capsized during a school trip in South Korea.

While this isn’t an exhaustive list of all their donations, it clearly shows that the boys have their hearts in the right place and only want to bring about a positive change.

Rock on, BTS, rock on!

With inputs from agencies

