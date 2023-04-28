From Amsterdam to Canada to Abu Dhabi, how IIFA has taken Hindi Cinema to places
The award ceremony is known for attracting the biggest of stars to its venue that keeps changing every year; be it Canada or Abu Dhabi or Amsterdam
No film award ceremony attracts as much glitz and glamour as the IIFA does. The award ceremony is known for attracting the biggest of stars to its venue that keeps changing every year; be it Canada or Abu Dhabi or Amsterdam. It has been taking Hindi Cinema to places and putting our films on a global pedestal.
The globe is aware of who Amitabh Bachchan or Shah Rukh Khan is, but even actors who are fresh and raw, and trying to find their home and perhaps hold in the industry also get to introduce themselves. Back in 2010, when the ceremony was held in Sri Lanka, Salman Khan introduced the then-debuting Sonakshi Sinha to the world in a spectacular way.
The International Indian Film Academy Awards aka IIFA is one of the most popular award ceremonies of the year. It’s known for its razzmatazz, glitz, and spectacle. This year, the tradition should continue.
This year’s attractions
By popular demand, the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA) returns to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, for the second consecutive year. Karan Johar said, “I’ve shared a special bond with IIFA for over two decades. It will be a pleasure to rock the stage with Farah. Toodles!”
Udyan Sagar aka Nucleya is all geared up to perform at the IIFA Awards this year. He already has a bank of some chartbuster songs that make even someone with two left feet shake a leg. In an exclusive with Firstpost, he spoke about his excitement to perform at the international stage and much more.
On performing at IIFA 2023
I’m very excited but also very very nervous. The culture of performing in India is very different, we can gage a crowd’s response here. The Middle East is like a mini world, there are all sorts of people there and you get to interact with so many of them, so that itself is a very beautiful thing.
