No film award ceremony attracts as much glitz and glamour as the IIFA does. The award ceremony is known for attracting the biggest of stars to its venue that keeps changing every year; be it Canada or Abu Dhabi or Amsterdam. It has been taking Hindi Cinema to places and putting our films on a global pedestal.

The globe is aware of who Amitabh Bachchan or Shah Rukh Khan is, but even actors who are fresh and raw, and trying to find their home and perhaps hold in the industry also get to introduce themselves. Back in 2010, when the ceremony was held in Sri Lanka, Salman Khan introduced the then-debuting Sonakshi Sinha to the world in a spectacular way.

This year’s attractions

By popular demand, the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA) returns to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, for the second consecutive year. Karan Johar said, “I’ve shared a special bond with IIFA for over two decades. It will be a pleasure to rock the stage with Farah. Toodles!”