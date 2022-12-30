As Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant on December 29 at Rajasthan’s Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara. The family chose a lowkey celebration at the temple with their near ones and hosted a party for their friends from Bollywood after they arrived at Antilia.

While Radhika Merchant donned a bright pink suit for her roka ceremony, Anant Ambani could be seen in a maroon kurta pyjama standing behind her as they stood and posed with their family at the temple.

For the engagement party, while Radhika chose a light pink lehenga, Anant Ambani was dressed in blue. A number of Bollywood actors were seen marking their presence on the occasion at Antilia.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji were seen making an entry together. Janhvi Kapoor walked in wearing a pink saree, and Alia Bhatt wore a light blue peplum kurti and sharara, while Ranbir and Ayan opted for a black kurta pyjama. Ranbir also paired his look with a Nehru jacket. Ranveer Singh set some fashion goals as he wore a black suit with yellow tinted glasses and a hat.

Shah Rukh Khan arrived with his manager Pooja Dadlani and other attendees included Armaan Jain, Orhaan Awatramani, Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge.

Meanwhile as the couple arrived back at Antilia, they received a grand welcome as their friends and family were there to support them with a shower of flowers, dhol and music.

As per the traditions, after the roka ceremony in Rajasthan, the first feast of the celebration was served to the tribals of the area. The temple holds a special place with the Ambanis. Back in October, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited had announced the launch of 5G services in Rajasthan from the Shrinathji temple. A month before this, Mukesh Ambani had visited the temple and announced launching 5G services in Rajasthan. In fact, in 2014 too, he had visited the temple befor eth launch of 4G services.

