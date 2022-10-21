The festive vibe has already begun to seep in and the nation seems completely revived to celebrate the festival of light with a bang. While we are gearing up for the blingy day, the tinsel town appears to be lit in festival lights. Wondering why we say so? Well, after Kriti Sanon, Ramesh Taurani, and Ayushmann Khurrana, yet another Diwali bash made Bollywood celebrities hop from one party to another. Last night, ace designer Manish Malhotra was successful in bringing the B-Town under his roof, after he threw a lavish Diwali party. From power couples like Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai, and Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to rumoured couples like Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur; from 90s Bollywood divas like Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon to star-kids and starlets Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Suhana Khan, all were in attendance as Manish Malhotra’s residence was illuminating with the galaxy of Bollywood stars.

Making all the heads turn, Abhishek and Aish made a grand entrance as they posed together for the paps. While the Ponniyin Selvan: I actress looked alluring in her light pink kurta and lehenga set, Abhishek seems to have gone out of his usual look and sported a bright red and blue kurta atop a white churidaar. Aishwarya completed her look with a sleek straight-open hairdo.

As always, being the adoring couple and giving out major couple goals, Vicky and Katrina reached the venue hand in hand. While the Punjabi Munda looked dapper in a black dazzling Indo-western ensemble, Katrina was a sight to behold in her sky-blue saree with a shimmery silver border.

On the other hand, the Shershaah actors and rumoured couple, Kiara and Sidharth also graced the ace designer’s Diwali Party. Kiara was seen in a stunning copper-coloured sequined saree atop a matching strappy blouse. And Sidharth channeled his inner Punjabi vibe and donned a royal blue kurta pyjama with a long Nehru jacket featuring gold detailing.

Remember Ananya’s Koffee With Karan episode where she called Aditya Roy Kapur “hot”? Well, it seems the Koffee couch brought her manifestation to life, as Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash witnessed the two entering together to the venue. This is not all, the rumoured couple were seen twinning in all black, as they posed for the paps.

Raveena looked regal in her dark green lehenga with golden detailing, as she wished the paps “Happy Diwali.” Appearing like a true diva, Kajol looked spectacular at the same time in her shimmery sequined copper saree with a black border. Bollywood’s Dhak Dhak Girl Madhuri grabbed all the attention as she entered the party with her husband Dr. Nene, wearing a beautiful lavender saree, atop a sleeveless blouse. Accompanying his wife like the sweetest husband that he is, Dr. Nene was seen sporting an all-white kurta pyjama.

Meanwhile, the young stars and star kids grabbed all the eyeballs at the party. Stealing the show, Sara Ali Khan entered wearing a shimmery gold lehenga with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, who appeared in all black and preferred to keep his mask on. Janhvi Kapoor was accompanied by her younger sister Shanaya Kapoor. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan looked gorgeous in her white and golden saree.

Other stars like Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, Malaika Arora, Nora Fatehi, and Rhea Chakraborty were also in attendance.

