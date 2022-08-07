Friendship Day 2022: Hindi songs to dedicate to your BFF today
Bollywood has time and again celebrated this precious bond through some amazing songs and movies. From Sholay to Dil Chahta Hai, there are numerous movies which have depicted the love that friends have for each other.
The first Sunday of August marks Friendship Day in India. This year, Friendship Day will be celebrated on 7 August. Even though the United Nations has declared July 30 as the International Day of Friendship, in India, we continue to observe it in August. Considered to be one of the most invaluable bonds in a person's life, friends are often all you need to survive anything the world throws at you. Bollywood has time and again celebrated this precious bond through some amazing songs and movies. From Sholay to Dil Chahta Hai, there are numerous movies which have depicted the love that friends have for each other.
Here is a list of Bollywood songs that you can dedicate to your best friends this Friendship day:
1.Dosti
Sung by Amit Trivedi for the 2022 film RRR, Dosti is the latest friendship track you can send to your best friend on this friendship day. The song featured NTR and Ram Charan in the lead.
2. Tera Yaar Hoon Main
Sung by Arijit Singh, Tera Yaar Hoon Main was featured in the 2018 film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, starring Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh and Nushrratt Bharuccha. This bromance song became the anthem of the year and ruled all music charts.
3. Atrangi Yaari
Featured in the 2015 film Wazir, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar, Atrangi Yaari is the perfect song to dedicate to your BFFs. Sung by Bachchan and Akhtar, Atrangi Yaari struck a chord with the audience due to its its slow background music and soothing lyrics.
4. Hai Junoon
The 2009 Katrina Kaif, Neil Nitin Mukesh and John Abraham starrer New York gave us this gem of a track by KK. His melodious voice and the soft background music makes everyone recall their college days instantly.
5. Dil Chahta Hai
This iconic song about friendship has to be on your list. This song, with vocals by Shankar Mahadevan, featured in the iconic film Dil Chahta Hai. The 2001 Farhan Akhtar directorial starred Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.
So which of these tracks will you dedicate to your friends?
