Friendship Day is celebrated and observed on the first Sunday of August every year. This year, Friendship Day is being celebrated in the country on 7 August. The day aims to mark and commemorate the role friends play in our lives. While the United Nations has designated 30 July as International Friendship day, India and Malaysia celebrate this day in August. Friendship is the most beautiful and precious bond in a person's life, one that they cherish throughout. Friends play multiple roles in our lives. From becoming our confidantes and companions to motivating us every day, they are no less than family members.

Friendships exist in every profession, even in the film industry, where many people believe that celebrities cannot be friends. On this Friendship Day, here is a list of girl gangs of B-town, that have set major BFF goals:

1. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Amrita Arora

The four actresses have been friends for over a decade. From lunch dates to partying together, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora have always dominated headlines with their unbreakable bond, stylish outfits and cool attitude.

2. Swara Bhaskar and Sonam Kapoor

The two first appeared in the movie Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo and have been friends since then. The two besties were seen enjoying Sonam Kapoor's wedding festivities thoroughly. Sonam Kapoor's adorable birthday wishes for Swara Bhaskar certainly do go unnoticed.

3. Alia Bhatt, Anushka Ranjan, and Akansha Ranjan

Alia Bhatt's squad is one of the most famous and talked about girl gangs in the Hindi film industry. The girls have known each other since they were kids and are seen hanging out together often.

On Alia Bhatt's birthday last year, the actress spent a chill day with her squad, setting some major goals for all of us.

4. Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Suhana Khan

The star kid trio has often shared pictures whenever they are hanging out. These childhood besties are major trendsetters in their own right.

5. Susanne Khan, Sonali Bendre, and Gayatri Joshi Oberoi

The supermoms of Bollywood and former actresses have been friends for over a decade. They have often taken to social media to post pictures.

Which one of these Bollywood BFFS are you inspired by?

