Friends to get Central Perk-themed Lego set to mark sitcom's 25 anniversary in September; Twitter reacts

FP Staff

Aug 09, 2019 14:16:31 IST

It has been almost two and a half decades since NBC's sitcom Friends, created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, first aired on television on 22 September, 1994. It would be an understatement to say that the show, about six friends in their early and mid-20s navigating relationships and work in Manhattan, has come to assume the status of a cultural phenomenon.

In September, as the show, starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, Lego announced on Thursday that they will launch a new Central Perk-themed set.

Players can recreate the stage where Phoebe performed on her guitar at the coffee house, the iconic sofa, the coffee machine, cookie jars, menu board, and two TV studio light rigs. People can buy the set from 1 September.

Check out Lego's announcements here

Matthew Perry, who played Chandler in Friends, joked that his Lego version was the 'most attractive'.

Fans of the sitcom are understandably excited with this news.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions to Friends Lego set

 

 

 

