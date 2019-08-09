You are here:

Friends to get Central Perk-themed Lego set to mark sitcom's 25 anniversary in September; Twitter reacts

It has been almost two and a half decades since NBC's sitcom Friends, created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, first aired on television on 22 September, 1994. It would be an understatement to say that the show, about six friends in their early and mid-20s navigating relationships and work in Manhattan, has come to assume the status of a cultural phenomenon.

In September, as the show, starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, Lego announced on Thursday that they will launch a new Central Perk-themed set.

Players can recreate the stage where Phoebe performed on her guitar at the coffee house, the iconic sofa, the coffee machine, cookie jars, menu board, and two TV studio light rigs. People can buy the set from 1 September.

Check out Lego's announcements here

The one with LEGO bricks 😉 Coming soon 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/Zb8T1AQXVY — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) August 6, 2019

Matthew Perry, who played Chandler in Friends, joked that his Lego version was the 'most attractive'.

Of the Friends @LEGO_Group I think you can clearly see that Chandler is the most attractive pic.twitter.com/YzqvZbTKi0 — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) August 8, 2019

Fans of the sitcom are understandably excited with this news.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions to Friends Lego set

I never realized how obsessed I am with Friends until I saw this video of the LEGO guys recreating a scene from an episode. The scene isn’t even very memorable pic.twitter.com/rShxyuDmdG — Noah Sanchez (@noah15sanchez) August 8, 2019

Totally getting #legofriends when it comes out! pic.twitter.com/TRSRUVpJ5P — Mary Ellen Stephen (@QueenMaryEllen) August 8, 2019

HOW DOES LEGO ROSS LOOK SO MUCH LIKE REGULAR ROSS https://t.co/jI8FXG2dNH pic.twitter.com/uMPorRooXj — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) August 8, 2019

Pottery Barn Friends release was such a let down. Enter LEGO to save the day! #LEGO #legofriends #Friends25 — Alyssa (@alyss_d) August 9, 2019

Does it come with a Smelly Cat? #Friends25 #LegoFriends — Yosh Radomsky (@YoshRadomsky) August 8, 2019

Updated Date: Aug 09, 2019 14:16:31 IST