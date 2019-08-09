Friends to get Central Perk-themed Lego set to mark sitcom's 25 anniversary in September; Twitter reacts
It has been almost two and a half decades since NBC's sitcom Friends, created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, first aired on television on 22 September, 1994. It would be an understatement to say that the show, about six friends in their early and mid-20s navigating relationships and work in Manhattan, has come to assume the status of a cultural phenomenon.
In September, as the show, starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, Lego announced on Thursday that they will launch a new Central Perk-themed set.
Players can recreate the stage where Phoebe performed on her guitar at the coffee house, the iconic sofa, the coffee machine, cookie jars, menu board, and two TV studio light rigs. People can buy the set from 1 September.
Check out Lego's announcements here
The one with LEGO bricks 😉 Coming soon 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/Zb8T1AQXVY
— LEGO (@LEGO_Group) August 6, 2019
Could we BE any more excited to build Central Perk?! ☕️ #Friends25 https://t.co/ID4dAfG8TZ pic.twitter.com/MQDHFnym4V — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) August 8, 2019
Matthew Perry, who played Chandler in Friends, joked that his Lego version was the 'most attractive'.
Of the Friends @LEGO_Group I think you can clearly see that Chandler is the most attractive pic.twitter.com/YzqvZbTKi0 — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) August 8, 2019
Fans of the sitcom are understandably excited with this news.
Check out some of the Twitter reactions to Friends Lego set
I never realized how obsessed I am with Friends until I saw this video of the LEGO guys recreating a scene from an episode. The scene isn’t even very memorable pic.twitter.com/rShxyuDmdG — Noah Sanchez (@noah15sanchez) August 8, 2019
Totally getting #legofriends when it comes out! pic.twitter.com/TRSRUVpJ5P — Mary Ellen Stephen (@QueenMaryEllen) August 8, 2019
OMG....DO I HAVE to wait?!#legoFriends pic.twitter.com/D7ayEpCDin — mary mcguire (@marytakesphotos) August 7, 2019
This is BRAND NEW INFORMATION #friends #friendsfest #friends25 #LegoFriends #FriendsLego #CentralPerk pic.twitter.com/DtXf2g0Jp9
— Monica's Peephole (@monicaspeephole) August 8, 2019
HOW DOES LEGO ROSS LOOK SO MUCH LIKE REGULAR ROSS https://t.co/jI8FXG2dNH pic.twitter.com/uMPorRooXj — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) August 8, 2019
Pottery Barn Friends release was such a let down. Enter LEGO to save the day! #LEGO #legofriends #Friends25 — Alyssa (@alyss_d) August 9, 2019
Friends lego😱 #legofriends #LEGO #FRIENDS @LEGOIdeas pic.twitter.com/ewVPAQFFxe — julietis (@tomhollandlov2) August 8, 2019
Does it come with a Smelly Cat? #Friends25 #LegoFriends
— Yosh Radomsky (@YoshRadomsky) August 8, 2019
They even made a Gunther 😂 #lego #friends https://t.co/rlhoLUgJWS — Michael Tobin (@jmrtobin) August 8, 2019
The ‘Ross Reference’ that @Bamboota used to design the #LEGO #Friends Ross Minifigure !@DavidSchwimmer @LEGO_Group @LEGOIdeas #CentralPerk #LEGOFriends pic.twitter.com/NHf14C3StQ — Matthew Ashton (@matthew__ashton) August 9, 2019
it's the #Friends cast as you've never seen them before: as LEGOs... https://t.co/fnZQlnrEIj pic.twitter.com/4ecHW3Xpc5 — Chris Harnick (@chrisharnick) August 8, 2019
