Well-known for her role in several Indian web series, especially the popular Amazon Prime web series, Four More Shots Please, actress Maanvi Gagroo is engaged to the love of her life. Maanvi is a well-known face in the industry and has received a good amount of appreciation for her work. Meanwhile, taking to her official Instagram handle on Friday, the actress shared the news with her fans. Though she didn’t reveal the name or face of her fiance in her post, it has been winning hearts of her fans and congratulatory messages have already started pouring in.

In her Instagram post, the actress can be seen sitting outside a restaurant while flaunting her engagement ring and posing for the camera with all smiles. “So this happened. #Engaged”, she wrote in her caption with a heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maanvi Gagroo (@maanvigagroo)



As soon as she shared the news, many of her friends and colleagues from the industry congratulated Maanvi for her engagement. Actor Jitendra Kumar wrote, “Congratulations”, while TV actress Sriti Jha shared her surprising reaction with comments like “I am shocked” and “Oh my god.”

Others including Mouni Roy, Shibani Dandekar, and Kubbra Sait also congratulated the actress. Fans also dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments.

On the work front

Last seen in the 2020 film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Maanvi Gagroo has worked in a slew of films and web series. Some of her popular works include Four More Shots Please, TVF’s Tripling, and Made in Heaven.

Besides, she has also appeared in several Bollywood films like No One Killed Jessica, Ujda Chaman, and PK. She is also one of the most fashionable celebrities and often shares her photos on social media.

