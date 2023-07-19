Back in 2021, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau after a drug raid at a Mumbai Cruise. Former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede is currently facing corruption charges when it was alleged he took a bribe of Rs 25 crore to not frame Khan in the said case. And now, a report by Times of India says former intelligence officer Ashish Ranjan Prasad said in a statement that Shah Rukh Khan’s son’s arrest was a set up.

He also said one of the witnesses Kiran Gosawi was involved with the approval of Wankhede.

The Bombay High Court permitted IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, named as accused by the CBI in an extortion and bribery case related to the Cordelia cruise drugs case, to amend his petition to add additional ground that the giver of the alleged bribe should also be prosecuted.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case is that Wankhede, former Mumbai zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and four other accused had demanded Rs 25 crore bribe from actor Shah Rukh Khanfor not framing his son Aryan following alleged seizure of drugs from a cruise ship.

Shah Rukh Khan‘s alleged leaked chats with Wankhede

Shah Rukh Khan’s chats with former NCB chief Sameer Wankhede during the Aryan Khan drugs case surfaced on social media. During the course of their interaction via messages, the actor wrote how the incident would break his son and shatter them as a family.

Wankhede’s statement

Sameer Wankhede on the other hand alleged that then Deputy Director of the NCB Gyaneshwar Singh humiliated and harassed him during an inquiry as Wankhede belongs to a backward community.

The CBI had summoned Wankhede for questioning in Mumbai on Thursday in connection with alleged demand of Rs 25 crore from superstar Shah Rukh Khan for not implicating his son Aryan Khan in the Cordelia cruise drug bust case, but Wankhede did not appear before the agency’s team.

The Indian Revenue Service officer told PTI over phone that he had complained against the treatment meted out to him to the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), National Commission for Scheduled Castes, and also Mumbai Police.

Wankhede has been named in an FIR by the CBI along with four others in connection with the cruise drug bust case.