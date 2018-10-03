Former Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta to host MTV's Hunger Games-inspired reality show, Ace of Space
After being a contestant on Bigg Boss 11 and the upcoming Khatron ke Khiladi 9, producer Vikas Gupta will host a reality show, Ace of Space, for MTV. Gupta made the announcement on Instagram, describing the show as his version of Hunger Games.
View this post on Instagram
From making tv shows to participating in them and now moving on to have one of my own . It’s my version of #hungergames on @mtvindia . If you know what I mean . Either you will get Fame or Loose Face - Welcome to #AceOfSpace #mtv #mtvindia #vikasgupta #mastermind P.S. this week is coming with a lot of excitement .
According to a Mumbai Mirror report, in a twist, he will serve as 'The Mastermind' on the show. His duties will include monitoring, controlling and manipulating the participants.
During Bigg Boss, I was projected as the ‘mastermind’ of the house. So, I met a channel with whom I had worked earlier and told them I was looking at producing a show. They suggested I play the host and I found the premise exciting. The channel has never done a daily non-fiction show of this level," Gupta told the publication.
He had recently made an appearance on Bigg Boss 12 to interact with the housemates.
Updated Date: Oct 03, 2018 15:22 PM