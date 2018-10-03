Former Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta to host MTV's Hunger Games-inspired reality show, Ace of Space

After being a contestant on Bigg Boss 11 and the upcoming Khatron ke Khiladi 9, producer Vikas Gupta will host a reality show, Ace of Space, for MTV. Gupta made the announcement on Instagram, describing the show as his version of Hunger Games.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, in a twist, he will serve as 'The Mastermind' on the show. His duties will include monitoring, controlling and manipulating the participants.

During Bigg Boss, I was projected as the ‘mastermind’ of the house. So, I met a channel with whom I had worked earlier and told them I was looking at producing a show. They suggested I play the host and I found the premise exciting. The channel has never done a daily non-fiction show of this level," Gupta told the publication.

He had recently made an appearance on Bigg Boss 12 to interact with the housemates.

