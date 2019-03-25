You are here:

Following Radha Ravi's sexist remarks on Nayanthara, KJR studios cuts ties with veteran actor

FP Staff

Mar 25, 2019 10:21:24 IST

A day after several Tamil film industry members, including singer and dubbing artiste Chinmayi Sripaada, TM Krishna and actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar condemned actor Radha Ravi for his misogynistic comments on actress Nayanthara, KJR Studios have declared that it would not cast him in any of their future films.

Radha Ravi. Image from Facebook

Urging others to do the same, KJR Studios, which has bankrolled Nayanthara-starrer Airaa, released a statement on Twitter condemning the his comments on Nayanthara and the Pollachi sexual assault case.

The Nadigar Sangam has also issued a statement of warning to Ravi, actor and president of  South Indian Artistes Association, Nasser, told Silverscreen. "We have already sent him a letter that he is going overboard, and that he has to rein in himself. If he does not, he will lose the cooperation of the Sangam," the publication quoted Nasser as saying.  Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) also has suspended Radha Ravi from "primary membership of the party for indiscipline and bringing disrepute to the party.” DMK chief MK Stalin has also strongly condemned Ravi on Twitter for his remarks on Nayanthara. 

Ravi, who was invited to speak at a press meet for Nayathara's upcoming film Kolayuthir Kaalam, passed a sexually charged comment on the actress there.

