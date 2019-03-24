You are here:

Chinmayi Sripaada, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, TM Krishna condemn Radha Ravi for sexist comments on Nayanthara

FP Staff

Mar 24, 2019 17:20:23 IST

Singer Chinmayi Sripadaa, TM Krishna and actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar have condemned actor and Tamil Nadu Dubbing Union president Radha Ravi for his misogynistic comments on actress Nayanthara. Ravi was invited to speak at a press event for Nayanthara-starrer Kolayuthir Kaalam, reports India Today. 

Radha Ravi (left) and Nayanthara. Images from Twitter

According to the same report, Ravi commented on Nayanthara is considered to be a "lady superstar" now and her comparison with the likes of Puratchi Thalaivar MGR and Nadigar Thilagam Sivaji Ganesan bothers him. He further said, the report continues, that the actress is cast in roles of goddesses and well as of ghosts, adding a sexually charged comment.

Referring to a video that has now gone viral showing Ravi delivering his speech, Sripaada wrote on Twitter that Producer’s council and the Nadigar Sangam have denied to take any action against Ravi because they cannot "interfere in the functioning of other unions". She has also called upon other male actors of the industry, urging them to condemn the veteran actor. In a later tweet, she slammed the fraternity for their deafening silence on the issue.

Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar came out in support of Sripaada, remarking that if more people break their silence and comment on such issues, "things would have changed." She urged people to speak up on Twitter

Tagging actors Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Ajith, Suriya, Nasser and Vishal, TM Krishna asked whether people would "let this (incident) pass" and then later tweet out "so called socially conscious notes."

Director Vignesh Shivan said that he feels "clueless and helpless because no one will support or do anything or take any action".

According to The News Minute, Ravi also compared the Pollachi sexual assault to a film. "What is the difference between a big film and a small film? If you rape one girl at once, it is a small film. If you rape 40 people at once, like in Pollachi, it is a big film," he said, according to the publication.

Updated Date: Mar 24, 2019 17:20:23 IST

tags: #MeToo allegations , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Chinmayi Sripaada , MeToo , MeToo in India , Nayanthara , South Indian Movies , SouthIndianMovies , TM Krishna , Varalaxmi Sarathkumar

