Chinmayi Sripaada, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, TM Krishna condemn Radha Ravi for sexist comments on Nayanthara

Singer Chinmayi Sripadaa, TM Krishna and actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar have condemned actor and Tamil Nadu Dubbing Union president Radha Ravi for his misogynistic comments on actress Nayanthara. Ravi was invited to speak at a press event for Nayanthara-starrer Kolayuthir Kaalam, reports India Today.

According to the same report, Ravi commented on Nayanthara is considered to be a "lady superstar" now and her comparison with the likes of Puratchi Thalaivar MGR and Nadigar Thilagam Sivaji Ganesan bothers him. He further said, the report continues, that the actress is cast in roles of goddesses and well as of ghosts, adding a sexually charged comment.

Referring to a video that has now gone viral showing Ravi delivering his speech, Sripaada wrote on Twitter that Producer’s council and the Nadigar Sangam have denied to take any action against Ravi because they cannot "interfere in the functioning of other unions". She has also called upon other male actors of the industry, urging them to condemn the veteran actor. In a later tweet, she slammed the fraternity for their deafening silence on the issue.

So the Producer’s council and the Nadigar Sangam can’t take any action in my case because they cannot ‘interfere in the functioning of other unions’. But This man is actually abusing a successful female actor on stage. Do take action, if you could? Mucccccchu thanksu. https://t.co/GXHhpZ8d85 — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) March 23, 2019

Been waiting since yesterday for *some* sort of a condemnation from the male actor fraternity in Tamilnadu since yesterday. In this video Radha Ravi, President, TN Dubbing Union openly slut shames a female actor at HER movie’s trailer launch. And not. a. word from anyone. Yet. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) March 24, 2019

Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar came out in support of Sripaada, remarking that if more people break their silence and comment on such issues, "things would have changed." She urged people to speak up on Twitter

Only when it happens to u, u will realise what we were fighting for..if all the industry women stood up with @Chinmayi or me or the countless women during #metoo may b things would have changed.. silence isn’t gonna get us anywhere..#timesup every single woman has to stand up.. — varalaxmi sarathkumar (@varusarath) March 24, 2019

If people are finding it funny that is the kind of world we have created by degrading ourselves n keeping silent for so many years of abuse..if we don’t start respecting ourselves..we can’t expect others to respect us.. speak up now..don’t wait until it happens to you n then cry — varalaxmi sarathkumar (@varusarath) March 24, 2019

Tagging actors Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Ajith, Suriya, Nasser and Vishal, TM Krishna asked whether people would "let this (incident) pass" and then later tweet out "so called socially conscious notes."

This ugliness has to be stopped NOW. It has gone for too long. What are all of you doing ? You just let all this pass and then tweet so-called socially conscious notes ? @ikamalhaasan @rajinikanth @ajithFC @Suriya_offl @actornasser @VishalKOfficial https://t.co/xUDO19KPxd — T M Krishna (@tmkrishna) March 24, 2019

Director Vignesh Shivan said that he feels "clueless and helpless because no one will support or do anything or take any action".

Clueless and helpless cos no one will support or do anything or take any action against that filthy piece of shit coming from a legendary family .. he keeps doing this to seek attention! Brainless ! Sad to see audience laughing& clapping for his filthy comments! None of us — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) March 24, 2019

None of us had any idea that this event was going to take place for an incomplete film .. the actual producers or directors left the film few years back I guess! Inappropriate event wit unnecessary people sitting and knowing not what to speak ! If this is called promoting a movie — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) March 24, 2019

Then it’s good to stay away from such events which don’t have any need but jus to give opportunities like this for jobless people to vomit some senseless , useless stuff on stage ! Anyways no one from Nadigar sangam or any sangam will take any action against him #Sad #state — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) March 24, 2019

According to The News Minute, Ravi also compared the Pollachi sexual assault to a film. "What is the difference between a big film and a small film? If you rape one girl at once, it is a small film. If you rape 40 people at once, like in Pollachi, it is a big film," he said, according to the publication.

